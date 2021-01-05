Fitness Expert & Matchmaker Launches Revolutionary "Pay Per Match" Dating App For GoGetters

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoGetter is the latest Dating App created with an aim to connect like-minded, fitness oriented people in order for them to build a strong and healthy relationship. It's a first-of-its kind app designed to include a coin system to encourage quality matches.

With the coronavirus keeping people indoors plus nationwide social distancing directives, singles across the country are turning to dating apps in record numbers. However, before the pandemic, a survey conducted by Pew Research Center among individuals who have used a dating site or app in the past highlights 45% saying the experience left them feeling more frustrated because they couldn't find like-minded individuals, while 28% said it left them feeling hopeful.

Miller, a certified matchmaker, a fitness junkie and dating coach seeks to turn the table around with the GoGetter dating App. "I've spoken to hundreds of singles and meeting people isn't the issue, it's the quality of the matches," said Andrea Miller, GoGetter Founder. "GoGetter is designed to help you meet the right kind of people without wasting your time," she added.

She's talking about the new "Pay Per Match" feature which entails both parties putting in a coin to connect with each other, and that way, they both have some "skin in the game." While most apps require payment to use their service or to access certain features, GoGetter only requires you to pay with one goal in mind, to show your match that you're interested.

"People swipe right with their eyes closed so that means nothing these days," said Andrea. "Users want another indication about where they stand and if it will go beyond just a chat."

Each user pays their own coin while the other person is given 48hours to pay his or hers, if he or she does not, they get their coin back. The good news is that users can purchase the coin for as low as $1.

"GoGetter isn't about finding conquests - it's about conquering love. And with the right dating app, you can find the human being who makes you the best version of you," said Andrea.

The app is available on both Google Play and the App Store and is free to sign up.

Contact person: Andrea Miller Expertize: Dating & Relationships Company Name: GoGetter Email: [email protected] Address: 5666 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037 USA Website: www.gogetterdating.com

