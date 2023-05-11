Fitness Expert, Grief Survivor, and Best-Selling Author Kate McKay Available for Media Interviews on the Loss of a Child

TAMPA, Fla., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate McKay is a survivor of major grief, a high-performance expert, a professional speaker and the author of numerous books including the best-selling "Claim Your Inner Bada**." Her business expertise dates back several years, but her journey as a grief survivor began when her son, Will, took his own life in 2017. She has since rebuilt her life, inspiring thousands with similar experiences to use their grief productively. On the heels of International Bereaved Mother's Day, which precedes our traditional Mother's Day celebration by one week, it is a great time to shine the spotlight on someone like McKay.

Kate McKay

McKay's story has garnered considerable media attention since her trip to New York City promoting the release of "Claim Your Inner Warrior" dedicated to her late son. She was featured on New To The Street , alongside other women entrepreneurs, in July 2023. Her interview aired on Fox Business and other national networks. Additionally, features about McKay were published in USA Today , Wild Magazine and Flaunt Magazine , among other outlets.

McKay's business continues to help others overcome their grief, resetting and thriving through physical fitness, healthy dieting and mental wellness. Her first-hand experience of losing a child has helped her connect with others that have experienced everlasting trauma. Her programs guide customers with fitness and diet plans, mental wellness exercises and individualized coaching that yields powerful results.

As she approaches the first anniversary of the release, McKay is looking to ramp up her public profile again. She will attend the Women Gone Wild and SheTalks Red Carpet Extravaganza in Los Angeles, California on June 17, 2023. The event is sponsored by United Branding Agency and Forbes, two companies McKay has had media experience with. UBA represented her in NYC and has been a key media partner since July 2022.

About Kate McKay

Kate McKay is a best-selling author, multimillion-dollar business owner, lifestyle expert, business consultant, fitness guru, transformational speaker, high-performance coach and a single mother of three. McKay is committed to inspiring others to live a life with greater clarity and sense of purpose. For more information, please visit http://www.kate-mckay.com . You can read her blog at http://kate-mckay.com/blog . Connect with McKay on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/katesmckay , on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/iamkatemckay/ and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/katemckay18 .

