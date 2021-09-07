Fitness Expert Lauren Eirk Announces Launch of the Fitness Integrated Science TV App

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally acclaimed fitness expert Lauren Eirk has launched a new app for iOS, Android and Roku. The Fitness Integrated Science TV App allows subscribers worldwide to participate in Eirk's fitness programs in the comfort of their own homes and at their own convenience.

Fitness Expert Lauren Eirk Fitness Expert Lauren Eirk

Subscribers benefit from Eirk's extensive knowledge and experience in the highly popular exercise/fitness/wellness sector. The app offers more than 300 videos – with new videos added weekly and multiple live sessions per week - that provide guided instruction in agility, strength and wellness using tried and true techniques, from Yoga to Intense Aerobics. The app is primarily aimed at females over age 40, but is useful to anyone who is interested in exercise and fitness.

The app may be downloaded for free (LINKS BELOW). After a free 7-day trial, there is a fee of $14.99 per month or $99.00 if paid annually.

Fitness Integrated Science is based on resistance training principles that achieve a better range of motion than many other techniques. Using tools like yoga blocks, yoga straps, yoga mats, the weight of the body and many other resistance tools, Eirk guides participants to improve their strength and the responsiveness of their muscles. The workouts, which are self-selected by the participant, vary from light to somewhat intense. The live sessions allow participants work personally with Eirk, and on Sunday nights to have live conversations to ask questions and get personalized responses.

"To get the desired results from practicing Yoga and other techniques," said Eirk, "it's important to learn about force, how to apply it to our bodies, how to build up our tolerance to it and how to use various resistance tools to create it. Our program is based on these beneficial biomechanical principles.

Eirk said her program focuses on the critical relationship between the body and the mind. "Most of us tend to think of the body and the mind as two different things, yet they are always connected. When it comes to fitness, having the mindset to be healthy is as important as diet, exercise and sleep. Many times, our bodies suffer the consequences of a negative mindset. You see, the body always does what your mind commands, consciously and subconsciously! Our program considers this relationship critical to the well-being of the participant."

"If your mind is stressed out, confused and out of options, your body becomes confused as well. It becomes chronically tight, prone to injuries and pain. We teach our participants how to cultivate mindfulness during activity through meditation, focus and awareness, all of which help expel dark thoughts, effectively clearing and resetting the participant's mindset."

About Lauren Eirk

Lauren Eirk is best known for her unique style of Yoga, which integrates Yoga with modern science. Her extensive knowledge of human anatomy, combined with her understanding of resistance-based training, makes her a leader in the field of health and wellness. She is frequently invited to speak at national conferences about exercise, fitness, nutrition, Yoga and well-being.

About the App

Monthly challenges.

Live sessions with Lauren Eirk multiple times per week.

multiple times per week. The video collection includes Yoga, Pilates, strength, ball, therapeutics and more.

Quarterly Fitness Plans to encourage a proper approach and adherence to a healthy lifestyle.

Classes include explanation, education and practice to promote understanding of the logic behind the exercises.

Available for iOS, Android, Roku and on the web.

Media Resources:

https://fitnessintegratedscience.com/media

App Download:

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/fitness-integrated-science-tv/id1567868369?ign-itsct=apps_box_link&ign-itscg=30200

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fitnessintegratedscience&hl=en_US&gl=US

Media Contacts:

Lauren Eirk

[email protected] or (502) 500-6898

Robert Freeland

[email protected] or (502) 649-7975

Related Links:

https://www.FitnessIntegratedScience.tv

https://www.FitnessIntegratedScience.com

SOURCE Fitness Integrated Science

Related Links

http://www.FitnessIntegratedScience.com

