Fitness Guru Cory Rosenthal Announces Live 10 Miles Bear Crawl During the "New Normal"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rose Fitness owner Cory Rosenthal announced that he will perform a ten-mile bear crawl on Dec. 29, 2020. Rosenthal's goal is to create awareness and raise money for charity by showing people his physical abilities. The daring, enthusiastic and motivated fitness trainer has decided to demonstrate that anything is possible when one makes a commitment. All the money donated through this activity will directly go to First Responders Children's Foundation. Having done six miles before, this would be his first attempt at a ten-mile bear crawl.

10 Mile Bear Crawl For First Responders Children's Foundation Training For Bear Crawl

Rosenthal is an innovative fitness coach, renowned for his crazy fitness content. His expertise includes doing sit-ups while wearing gravity boots and hanging from a cave into the pool. His famous backflips and muscle ups are known to his followers. Having completed his training journey, his main focus now is on bear crawling. The bear crawl is a mobility exercise that involves crawling but bearing one's weight on the hands and toes rather than the knees. It is considered a great way to build up core control and focused breathing.

"I will have friends and family walking the ten miles, supporting me while I'm on all fours," Rosenthal said. "I hope many people will walk and support the event. The true heroes are those who battle all day and night, risking their own lives to help the country develop, progress and prosper. We have already raised about $2,500."

All these years of training and guiding people led Rosenthal to showcase himself though such displays of dynamic cardio. Taking this up as a challenge, Rosenthal makes his supporters believe that impossible is just a motivational word for him.

The bear crawl will take place at Carter Park, located at 1450 W. Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL at 8:00am on December 29, 2020. https://www.google.com/maps/place/Carter+Park/@26.1224386,-80.1395061,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x88d901020c853617:0x407173577968042d!8m2!3d26.1224386!4d-80.1373174

Bear Crawl Video: https://youtu.be/9isMSxuTYXM

Website: https://www.crosefitness.com

Charity: https://gf.me/u/y6w9bm

Feel free to reach out to arrange an interview with Cory, (virtual or in-person), soundbites or insight into Cory's Charitable Event.

Steve Rosenthal

[email protected]

908.461.3053

SOURCE Cory Rosenthal