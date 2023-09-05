FITNESS GURU TONY HORTON AND LEADING WOMEN'S HEALTH EXPERT DR. MINDY PELZ TEAM UP TO LAUNCH NEW POWER SYNC 60 WORKOUT PROGRAM

"First On-Demand Fitness Program from Tony Designed to Sync with a Woman's Hormonal Cycle"

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- He revolutionized the way millions of Americans work out at home, and now fitness guru Tony Horton (creator of the popular P90XⓇ fitness programs) is looking to empower women to take a more effective approach to fitness! Teaming up with leading women's health expert Dr. Mindy Pelz, the duo is launching PowerSync 60 - a new 60-day fitness program designed to help women and men of all fitness levels get healthy and achieve their desired physique, with modifications to support a woman's shifting hormonal cycle from her child bearing years through post menopause.

"We are beyond thrilled to partner with Dr. Mindy to offer women everywhere a more evolved and mindful approach to sustainable fitness," says Tony." During the program's Beta phase, over a dozen women who were experiencing fertility issues saw their cycles return after just two weeks of following the program!

Power Sync 60 features 11 workouts with modifications users can make based on their fitness capacity and hormonal cycle. The workout calendar is segmented into 5 phases:

  • Power Phase 1 (Days 1 - 10) - More intensive cardio and quick muscle reps routines to compliment a woman's estrogen building phase when her body is better equipped to manage cortisol
  • Manifestation Phase (Days 11 - 15) - Routines using heavier weights and slower, deeper reps to coincide with when a woman's testosterone levels are higher and better able to build muscle
  • Power Phase 2 (Days 16 - 19) - Cardio routines to compliment a woman's post ovulation stage when hormones are low and the body's better able to burn fat
  • Nurture Phase (Days 20 - Cycle Day 1) - Recovery and strength training routines to allow progesterone to build
  • Days 29 - 32 - This phase combines more intensive workouts like HITT and strength training with yoga-inspired routines for those with longer cycles

The program offers a separate calendar for men. Menopausal women are encouraged to follow the exercises for 30 days and start over at day 1 after those 30 days. 

PowerSync 60 will be available starting September 1st at powernationfitness.com.

About Tony Horton
Tony Horton is the creator of the most successful fitness program in America, P90X®. He is a world-class motivational speaker and author of bestsellers Bring It, Crush It and The Big Picture. Along with his new fitness concept Power Nation, Tony's supplement line Power Life supports people's health through proper nutrition.

About Dr. Mindy Pelz
Dr. Mindy Pelz, D.C. is a leading women's health authority educating women on hormonal health for over two decades now. Her popular YouTube channel averages 3 million monthly views. She is host of the The Resetter Podcast, and author of several best-sellers including Fast Like a Girl and The Menopause Reset.

