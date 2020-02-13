Fitness Holdings Northeast Acquires Crunch Harrisburg

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Holdings Northeast, LLC ("Fitness Holdings"), one of the leading franchise groups in the Crunch Fitness network, announced its acquisition of Crunch Fitness Harrisburg, in southern Pennsylvania. The acquisition closed in December 2019, bringing Fitness Holdings' total club count to 22, with over 100,000 members.

"Crunch Harrisburg is an impressive club built by Chad Smith and his group at CAS. The rapid growth of Crunch Harrisburg has been remarkable and a tribute to the Crunch brand and the new Crunch 2.0 design. Harrisburg is a trophy club addition to our ever-growing portfolio and a testament to our group's ability to deliver on our strategic 50-club growth strategy," said Bob Cooke, CEO of Fitness Holdings. "We continue to fill our pipeline with great acquisition opportunities and exciting new-site development locations, proving the success of our strategy and focus. This is yet another example of our approach of developing multiple growth channels simultaneously to achieve our goal."

"We will continue to capture market share through acquisitions and organic growth. With the recent purchase of 11 clubs and a full acquisition pipeline, we continue to look for strategic acquisitions and partnerships that complement and enhance our growth strategy," said Steve Viscardi, Fitness Holdings Founding Member and VP of Mergers and Acquisitions. "We are excited to welcome new staff and members into the Crunch family. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a fun and innovative fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals."

About Fitness Holdings Northeast, LLC

Fitness Holdings Northeast, LLC is located at 343 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT. As one of the leading franchise groups in the Crunch Fitness network, Fitness Holdings is still dedicated to its original vision of providing the best fitness experience for its members and building a welcoming workplace for all staff.

About Crunch

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,500,000 members with over 325 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain and Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

