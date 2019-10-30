Fitness Holdings Northeast Acquires Crunch Paramus

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Holdings Northeast, LLC ("Fitness Holdings"), one of the leading franchise groups in the Crunch Fitness network, today announced its acquisition of Crunch Paramus, in Paramus, New Jersey. The acquisition closed on October 1, 2019, and raises the ownership group's club count to 22, serving more than 100,000 members.

"We are thrilled about acquiring another one of the top-performing Crunch clubs, extending our portfolio, and implementing our 50-club growth strategy," said Bob Cooke, CEO of Fitness Holdings. "Our growth approach of developing multiple channels simultaneously has successfully kept us on schedule to achieve our two-year goal. Our team's strengths of operations and integration provide us a strategic advantage when entering and completing an acquisition. We are fully committed and positioned to capture more market share through acquisitions as well as traditional organic development."

"It takes a unique talent to analyze, secure, and execute acquisitions successfully into the day-to-day operations of an organization. With now 10 clubs acquired, and more on the way, our management team continues to impress us with this organized skillset," says Munir Karimi, Board Member of Fitness Holdings and CEO of Synergy Capital Investments. "We are excited to welcome new staff and members into our family and continue our commitment to providing a great Crunch experience."

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,300,000 members with over 315 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

About Fitness Holdings Northeast, LLC

Fitness Holdings Northeast, LLC is located at 343 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT. As one of the leading franchise groups in the Crunch Fitness network, Fitness Holdings is still dedicated to its original vision of providing the best fitness experience for its members and build a welcoming workplace for all staff.

