Fitness Holdings Northeast Acquires Crunch York

GREENWICH, Conn., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Holdings Northeast, LLC ("Fitness Holdings"), one of the leading franchise groups in the Crunch Fitness network, today announced its acquisition of Crunch York, in southern Pennsylvania. In addition to this acquisition, Fitness Holdings has also formed a strategic development relationship with the ownership group CAS, led by Chad Smith, for the development of another 4-5 clubs. With this acquisition, Fitness Holdings now operates 19 clubs with 6-8 additional clubs expected this year.

"We are thrilled about acquiring one of the top-performing Crunch clubs and forming a strategic relationship with Chad Smith and his management team," said Bob Cooke, CEO of Fitness Holdings. "This approach allows Fitness Holdings to have multiple development efforts simultaneously, thereby increasing our growth rate exponentially. Crunch is perfectly positioned to capture more market share and we are committed to achieving this growth through acquisitions as well as traditional organic development."

"Our management team continues to execute our growth plan, with York representing our second acquisition in 14 months and several more to follow this year," says Chairman Ray Bartoszek. "We are excited to welcome these new staff and members into our family and continue our commitment to providing a great Crunch experience."

About Fitness Holdings Northeast, LLC

Fitness Holdings Northeast, LLC is located at 343 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT. As one of the leading franchise groups in the Crunch Fitness network, Fitness Holdings is still dedicated to its original vision of providing the best fitness experience for its members and build a welcoming workplace for all staff.

About CAS Management

CAS Management, LLC is based out of Mechanicsburg, PA. With over 40 years of combined experience in the Fitness Industry the CAS Team has clear goals, objectives and vision at their fingertips; and they are focused in the pursuit of the company's objectives of delivering a world class member experience while changing lives through fitness one workout at a time.

