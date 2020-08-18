Fitness Industry Power Couple Launches New Dealership ConnectFit, with Flagship Showroom in Newton MA

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norman and Jennifer Morrison announce the launch of ConnectFit, a new fitness industry dealership with a showroom opening at 84 Needham St. Newton MA 02461 on August 22, 2020. The Morrisons have combined 40+ years of experience in the fitness industry and consult directly with brands in product development. Their new 3700sf facility offers clients the unique opportunity to discover the very latest in connected fitness products. They specialize in designing fitness spaces, both residential and commercial.

The ConnectFit Showroom offers legacy fitness equipment and connected fitness options. ConnectFit offers a wide variety of premium brands including TRUE, Octane, FreeMotion, Eleiko, Spirit, Echelon, Panatta Sport, Ecore, and TKO. For some brands, ConnectFit is the only USA distributor.

Norm Morrison, Co-Founder of ConnectFit says "We helped build the biggest fitness equipment dealership in the industry and then moved on to consulting. For years we advised premium brands so we know what's new and what's next. We see how people are embracing connected fitness and are uniquely situated to guide people through this new world."

Jenn Morrison, Co-Founder of ConnectFit adds "Normally when you start a new company, it's hard to get manufacturer support. But the industry response to ConnectFit has been phenomenal and we're proud to partner with a hand-picked collection of top-name brands."

Tim Porth, Principal at Think Product agrees "I have worked with Norm for over 15 years. As the co-founder and EVP of Marketing & Product Development at Octane Fitness we relied heavily on our retail partners for customer insights. Norm lead the pack. Norm has a unique ability to understand the customer and apply mechanics and technology to address their needs."

In response to pandemic concerns, ConnectFit can meet with clients in any manner they prefer. Clients can visit the showroom, connect via online video chat, or schedule a socially-distant house call. Also, clients can find trainers or other health professionals via the ConnectFit community.

From the best traditional brands to the hottest in high-tech fitness, only ConnectFit gives clients the insider's view, and the promise of long-term relationships that keeps every client with us. Learn more about ConnectFit at www.connectfit.com

