Fitness Innovator Dragon Door Releases 'Get Strong' Exercise Program by Al Kavadlo & Danny Kavadlo, exclusively for the TriadXP Fitness App

LITTLE CANADA, Minn., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragon Door Publications, Inc. and Triad Fitness Group, LLC, creator of the TriadXP fitness platform, announced the upcoming release of an in-app version of Al Kavadlo and Danny Kavadlo's "Get Strong" exercise program. "Get Strong" is the ultimate 16-week transformation program for gaining muscle and strength—using the power of progressive calisthenics. Al and Danny Kavadlo, two exceptional personal trainers, specialize in bodyweight training as a singular method to build an impressive physique, increase strength, and improve athletic performance, mobility, and flexibility. Plus, the new TriadXP in-app version makes it easier and hassle-free for users to perform their workouts and track their results anywhere, anytime.

"If you want to get as strong as possible, you need intelligent progression," said John Du Cane, CEO of Dragon Door Publications. "That's why 'Get Strong' is such a phenomenal program, and using the TriadXP fitness app to perform it and track your results makes it even more effective."

The Kavadlo brothers' plan starts with building a proper foundation. From there, it gradually progresses you through four phases of strength, giving you the proper progressions and programming details to take you beyond what you ever thought possible. The brothers have also outdone themselves with incredible exercise visuals. Users will find this in-app exercise program packed with well-thought-out, clearly delivered guidance, and beautiful imagery.

The "Get Strong" in-app exercise program will be available in both the Dragon Door and TriadXP online stores. Exercisers can perform it with the free TriadXP fitness app, which provides workout guidance, tracking, and portability; it can be streamed to a mobile device or downloaded to a user's device for offline performance in remote training areas. TriadXP's in-app exercise programs provide users with audio and visual workout cues and tracks duration, reps, distance, and resistance while exercising. This premium fitness program from the Kavadlo brothers has been delivering extraordinary results for years but hasn't been available on mobile devices…until now!

About Dragon Door Publications

Dragon Door Publications is a publisher of innovative fitness content that offers effective, safe, and proven methods for maintaining a high level of health and physical performance over the longterm. The company is best known for having launched the modern kettlebell movement in 2001. Learn more at www.dragondoor.com

About TriadXP.com

TriadXP.com, a fitness content platform from Triad Fitness Group, provides services and technology to allow content providers to convert text-based programs and related exercise imagery and videos into in-app exercise programs to be performed and tracked with the TriadXP mobile app. The app is free and compatible with iOS and Android devices. TriadXP is making workouts better for everyone. Learn more at www.triadxp.com

