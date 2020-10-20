Fitness Innovator Teams with Leading Fitness Platform to Enhance Customer Training Experience with In-App Exercise Programs

LITTLE CANADA, Minn., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As fitness app usage soars, with over 84 million consumers using apps in the US alone, Dragon Door announced they would be making their best-selling fitness content available on the TriadXP fitness platform and TriadXP.com. Dragon Door will use TriadXP to convert their exercise routines into in-app workouts that are performed with the TriadXP app. The app's voice and visual cues walk exercisers through all exercise routines guiding them on what to do, when, how many, or for how long. With guidance and tracking, customers enhance their training experience and improve workout efficiency. And, since the TriadXP mobile fitness app tracks the user's performance as they workout with minimal effort on the users part, it eliminates the need for other apps or pen and paper to track results.

"TriadXP supports virtually any kind of workout," said John Du Cane, CEO of Dragon Door Publications. "As fitness innovators, we know that long-term results are usually the result of consistent goal setting and the consistent measurement of results. You get what you measure for, and the measurement motivates you to maintain your progress. In that regard, we see TriadXP as the perfect solution to help our customers optimize their workout results."

Addressing the need for home-based and callisthenic workouts, the bestselling 16-week Get Strong program from fitness gurus Al Kavadlo and Danny Kavadlo will be the first program launched.

Dragon Door, credited with launching the modern kettlebell movement, is a publisher and online fitness retailer and provides advanced training and certification for fitness instructors. When searching for a partner who would provide the requisite technology platform from content conversion thru mobile app, Dragon Door found their answer with TriadXP. TriadXP knows fitness technology and delivers an optimal workout experience for a fitness enthusiast. The easy-to-use mobile fitness app and its versatility were critical in the decision. Equally important was TriadXP's AI-driven conversion tools, which quickly convert content without needing any technical knowledge at Dragon Door.

"We are excited to partner with a leader like Dragon Door," said Mike Elia, CEO of Triad Fitness Group. "They have a lot of great content, and we know their users will find it easier to work out and perform their routines on our TriadXP app."

About Dragon Door Publications

Dragon Door Publications is a publisher of innovative fitness content that offers effective, safe, and proven methods for maintaining a high level of health and physical performance over the long-term. The company is best known for having launched the modern kettlebell movement in 2001. Learn more at www.dragondoor.com

About TriadXP.com

TriadXP.com, a fitness content platform from Triad Fitness Group, provides services and technology to allow content providers to convert text-based programs and related exercise imagery and videos into in-app exercise programs to be performed and tracked with the TriadXP mobile app. The app is free and compatible with iOS and Android devices. TriadXP is making workouts better for everyone. Learn more at www.triadxp.com

