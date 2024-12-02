Fitness International Hosts "Feeding America Day" on December 7 at Club Studio and on December 14 at LA Fitness Locations Nationwide

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness International, LLC, the owner and operator of LA Fitness and Club Studio, has partnered with Feeding America to feed families through fitness – committing to raise $150,000 for at least 9.6 million meals by the end of 2024.

Club Studio Logo (PRNewsfoto/Club Studio)

To help meet our year-end goal, Fitness International invites all LA Fitness and Club Studio members to join in on "Feeding America Day" at their local club by participating in any fitness class. On December 7 at Club Studio locations and on December 14 at LA Fitness locations, Fitness International will donate $1 for every person who takes any fitness class, and also will match whatever is raised that day.

Throughout the year, Fitness International has created opportunities to donate, including special classes, events, and services, with each $1 donated by members providing at least 10 meals for people needing food assistance. "Fitness International cares deeply about our local communities," said Jill Greuling, President of Club Operations. "Feeding America's effort to provide hunger relief to people in need goes hand in hand with our mission to help people achieve the benefits of a healthy lifestyle."

Fitness International will continue matching employee contributions up to $75,000 until the end of the year, with all donations directed to local food banks based on the donor's zip code.

With 34 million Americans, including many working families, children, and the elderly, not knowing where their next meal will come from, Feeding America's work as the largest hunger relief organization in the U.S. is critical. Its network of member food banks, food pantries, and local food programs serve people facing hunger in every county in the country.

About Fitness International

Fitness International, LLC is one of the fastest-growing health club chains in the U.S., with over 700 locations across 27 U.S. states and Canada. Operating the brand names LA Fitness, Esporta Fitness, City Sports Club and Club Studio, the company's mission is to help as many people as possible achieve the benefits of a healthy lifestyle by creating a nationwide network of health clubs, offering its members the widest range of amenities and the friendliest service at an affordable price. To learn more about Fitness International's growth, visit lafitness.com, esportafitness.com, citysportsfitness.com and clubstudiofitness.com. Follow Fitness International on Facebook, Instagram or by downloading its mobile apps.

SOURCE Fitness International, LLC