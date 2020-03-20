Fitness International, LLC, operator of L.A. Fitness, City Sports Clubs and Esporta, announces gym closure update

IRVINE, Calif., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier we announced that we made the difficult decision to temporarily close all of our clubs to the public through at least March 31, 2020, even where not mandated by government orders.

We remain hopeful that the threat of COVID-19 will soon diminish and that we can responsibly reopen our clubs. However, public health and safety remains our guide, and we plan to continue to follow the directives of national and local health authorities when it comes to gym operations.

If we are unable to open on April 1, we will suspend all member billings until clubs in the member's market reopen. This suspension will include fitness, personal training, Kids Klub, HIIT by LAF and Pilates by LAF dues, as well as for annual/enhancements fees and rate guarantee fees, if applicable. We will resume business as usual, with the same billing dates and same amounts for each member, when the clubs reopen.

The community of people who use a gym or are in the gym business share a passion for fitness. We are working together to get all of our members back to the fitness routine that is essential to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

SOURCE Fitness International, LLC; Esporta; City Sports Club; L.A. Fitness

