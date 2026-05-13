Fitness International Unites More Than 13,900 Participants for Wings for Life World Run in Landmark First Year Partnership

LA Fitness, Club Studio, and City Sports Club form the three largest teams globally in support of spinal cord injury research

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness International, LLC., operating under the LA Fitness, Club Studio, and City Sports Club brands, today celebrated a milestone first year partnership with Wings for Life USA following the 2026 Wings for Life World Run. Together, the three brands built the largest teams in the world this year, uniting more than 13,900 participants behind the shared mission of advancing spinal cord injury research.

Announced earlier this year, the multi-year partnership between Fitness International and Wings for Life has already made a remarkable impact across the U.S. fitness community. Through member engagement, club participation, fundraising initiatives, and nationwide awareness efforts, Fitness International mobilized one of the largest fitness communities in North America in support of the Wings for Life mission. Fitness International teams accounted for 36% of all U.S. registrations for the 2026 Wings for Life World Run.

"What we witnessed through this year's Wings for Life World Run was the incredible power of bringing incredibly kind and generous people together to achieve a shared goal," said Jill Hill, President of Club Operations for Fitness International. "To see nearly14,000 participants from LA Fitness, Club Studio, and City Sports Club unite in support of spinal cord injury research has been truly inspiring. Our members and team members embraced this mission in an extraordinary way, and we're proud to support the important work Wings for Life is doing to advance research worldwide."

As a new U.S. partner this year, Fitness International quickly became one of the most impactful contributors to the global event, with its brands forming three of the largest teams worldwide.

"The support from Fitness International and its club communities has been extraordinary," said Andrew Wagner, CEO of Wings for Life USA. "Their members and team members embraced this mission in a powerful way, helping create three of the largest teams in the world for this year's event. Their passion, energy, and commitment are helping us move closer to finding a cure for spinal cord injury."

The Wings for Life World Run is the world's largest running event, uniting participants across the globe who run, walk, or roll simultaneously to raise funds for spinal cord injury research. One hundred percent of all donations raised through Wings for Life go directly toward funding research projects and clinical trials worldwide.

With support from its members, valued service and equipment suppliers, friends and family, Fitness International has raised nearly $428,000 in its first year to benefit Wings for Life and spinal cord injury research worldwide. The milestone builds on the company's previously announced commitment to contribute $250,000 annually from 2026 through 2028 through direct corporate donations, sponsorships, and community fundraising initiatives across its clubs in the United States and Canada.

About Fitness International

Fitness International, LLC has 673 health club locations across 26 U.S. states and Canada. Follow LA Fitness, Club Studio, and City Sports Club on Facebook, Instagram or by downloading the mobile app.

About Wings for Life Spinal Cord Research Foundation

Worldwide, millions of people are dependent on a wheelchair after having sustained a spinal cord injury, most often as the result of a traffic accident or a fall. Wings for Life is a non-profit spinal cord research foundation with the single mission to find a cure for spinal cord injury. Since 2004, Wings for Life has funded life-changing research projects and clinical trials around the globe. While a cure is still to be found, steady progress has been made. Wings for Life USA was recognized as a 501 (c)(3) non-profit foundation in 2017 to fund scientific research and clinical trials in the United States.

SOURCE Fitness International LLC