Fitness International Unveils its Newest Fitness Concept -- Club Studio

Club Studio offers a state-of-the-art gym incorporating boutique fitness studio classes along with cryotherapy services and a recovery lab.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness International, LLC opened its first Club Studio location at Oak Creek Shopping Center in Irvine last month. The new 40,000 square foot club features five innovative boutique fitness studios that were carefully curated to create a unique experience, along with recovery services (including cryotherapy), plenty of free weights, strength and cardio areas, a swimming pool, functional training area, basketball court, locker rooms and more.

Club Studio offers innovative classes with premier instructors and top tier trainers. Key design elements are emphasized through a variety of class selections, state-of-the-art amenities, and the best equipment in the industry. Club Studio members will thrive in this thoughtfully designed environment, one that fosters both physical and mental well-being. Members will recognize a sense of community that is manifested through visionary and sophisticated design, and will be inspired to reach for, achieve, and ultimately surpass their personal fitness goals.

Club Studio features five different boutique studio rooms. Here's a breakdown of what you can expect:

Strength: Boost your endurance in a HIIT style training class called CS4 that incorporates treadmills, rowers, bikes and top of the line functional strength training equipment.

Boost your endurance in a HIIT style training class called CS4 that incorporates treadmills, rowers, bikes and top of the line functional strength training equipment. Box: Glove up and experience 9 rounds of signature boxing combinations, athletic drills, and a full body burn.

Glove up and experience 9 rounds of signature boxing combinations, athletic drills, and a full body burn. Ride: Lighting goes down as the beat drops and we get to work. Enjoy a full body indoor cycle rhythm ride incorporating a weight sequence.

Lighting goes down as the beat drops and we get to work. Enjoy a full body indoor cycle rhythm ride incorporating a weight sequence. Hot Yoga: Sweat, Flow, and Restore to the beat of the music in a radiant heated "Sweat +" studio. Includes traditional yoga asanas, opening yin poses, and heart pumping burpees on the mat.

Sweat, Flow, and Restore to the beat of the music in a radiant heated "Sweat +" studio. Includes traditional yoga asanas, opening yin poses, and heart pumping burpees on the mat. Pilates: Reset the mind, recharge the soul, and realign the body in a reformer-based Pilates class. Our high intensity classes focus on resistance training, time under tension, and muscle grouping to lengthen and strengthen the body.

Reset the mind, recharge the soul, and realign the body in a reformer-based Pilates class. Our high intensity classes focus on resistance training, time under tension, and muscle grouping to lengthen and strengthen the body. Cryotherapy and Recovery: A dedicated area complete with electric Cryotherapy chambers for athletic recovery and muscle repair. Full access to massage rollers, compression therapy precisely designed to adapt powerful vibration and pressure to the body's unique physiology.

The club also includes steam rooms, infrared saunas, whirlpool spas, and towels. Personal training and studio one-on-one sessions, kids' babysitting services, a high-end juice bar and a retail store is also available to members.

About Club Studio:

Club Studio is a cutting-edge fitness experience that brings state-of-the-art amenities and boutique fitness classes together in one gym. To learn more about Club Studio's growth, visit clubstudiofitness.com Follow Club Studio on Facebook, Instagram or by downloading the mobile app.

About Fitness International:

Fitness International, LLC is one of the fastest-growing health club chains in the U.S., with over 700 locations across 27 U.S. states and Canada. Operating the brand names LA Fitness, Esporta Fitness, City Sports Club, and Club Studio, the company's mission is to help as many people as possible achieve the benefits of a healthy lifestyle by creating a nationwide network of health clubs, offering its members the widest range of amenities and the friendliest service at an affordable price. To learn more about Fitness International's growth, visit lafitness.com, esportafitness.com, citysportsfitness.com and clubstudiofitness.com. Follow Fitness International on Facebook, Instagram or by downloading its mobile apps.

Club Studio is located at 5715 Alton Parkway in the Oak Creek Shopping Center. Additional Club Studio locations will be opening across the country soon. To check out Club Studio for yourself, and get on the interest list, visit www.clubstudiofitness.com.

SOURCE Club Studio