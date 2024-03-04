Fitness Junkie Apparel Launches Partnership with 'Spartan' and Nonprofit, 'More Heart Than Scars': Join a Community Committed to Transforming Lives Through Fitness

SPRINGDALE, Ark., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Junkie, a trailblazer in the fitness apparel industry, is thrilled to announce its official partnerships with Spartan, the global leader in obstacle course races, and the esteemed nonprofit organization, More Hearts Than Scars. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Fitness Junkie's commitment to transforming lives through the power of fitness and community support.

At the heart of Fitness Junkie is a story of resilience and redemption. Founded by Forrest Montgomery, a military veteran with a profound personal journey with addiction and substance abuse, the brand embodies the spirit of overcoming adversity. Forrest's battle with addiction following his time in the military post-injury, and his recovery through fitness have shaped the company's foundation. "What sets us apart is our mission and my personal testimony of resilience," says Montgomery. "Having navigated the road to addiction recovery through fitness, I am nothing but dedicated to assisting others in finding their path to long lasting health and wellness."

"We are not just about creating high-quality fitness apparel; we are about making a real difference in everyday people's lives," Montgomery added. "Our partnerships with Spartan and More Hearts Than Scars are just another part of our dedication to fostering a supportive community that encourages personal growth and resilience, from the bottom up."

Earn Your Stripes Challenge

In alignment with its mission, Fitness Junkie is proud to introduce the Earn Your Stripes Fitness Challenge, an initiative designed to inspire individuals to push their limits and discover their strength.

Fitness Junkie invites everyone to join the movement and take part in the Tier 1 Earn Your Stripes Fitness Challenge. Together, we can embark on a journey of empowerment and change, no matter who you are. To learn more and get involved, visit our website.

Take the Earn Your Stripes Fitness Challenge at https://yourfitnessjunkie.com/earn-your-stripes

About Fitness Junkie

Fitness Junkie is a pioneering fitness apparel brand committed to changing lives through fitness. Founded on the principles of resilience, community, and personal growth, Fitness Junkie offers premium quality products designed for peak performance. With a focus on accountability and social responsibility, they strive to inspire and support individuals in their personal journey to wellness, proving that through fitness, people can overcome life's greatest, most daunting challenges. Join them in their mission to transform lives, one workout at a time.

