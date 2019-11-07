Fitness Kitchen LA Expands with Acquisition of California Chef; Westlake Securities as Advisor

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Kitchen LA, one of Los Angeles' leading meal and diet delivery plan companies has acquired the business of California Chef, a Los Angeles-based personalized meal preparation company that serves delicious, healthy meals in the Los Angeles area. The transaction officially closed on October 15th, 2019

For over 13 years, California Chef has been making and delivering flavorful, healthy meals driven by a mission to provide superior quality and service at a price point competitive with the mass-produced meal delivery services. Fitness Kitchen LA provides locally sourced, scratch-prepared meals that accommodate healthy lifestyles ranging from Paleo to Low-Carb. In combining an organic and inorganic growth strategy, Fitness Kitchen LA is seeking to expand its customer footprint both locally and in adjacent geographic markets (such as San Diego and San Francisco).

Tom Aaron, CEO of Fitness Kitchen remarked, "We are delighted to bring Fitness Kitchen LA's technology, operations, and marketing leadership to support the continuing growth of the California Chef team and customers. For well over a decade, we've been impressed by Chef Denise Macuk's ability to create great food, and in turn excellent customer loyalty. As we evolve, we intend to sustain and grow California Chef's tradition for customized meal delivery. The acquisition provided us the opportunity to diversify our branding, grow market share and leverage exciting new operational and creative benefits."

The qualifications and strong reputations of both companies, combined with additional scale and resources, will create a further-reaching and elevated level of customer experience. The acquisition also expands the combined Company's Los Angeles presence, adding additional capabilities, increasing the quality of the staff, and providing facilities and delivery efficiencies with two preparation locations.

As the acquisition furthers the company's growth strategy, Matt Andersen, CEO of Westlake Securities added, "The Fitness Kitchen LA team has a great opportunity to acquire great brands in the southern California market, grow scale, increase market share, and provide greater choice and quality to customers. We are happy to partner with them on this journey." Westlake Securities serves as Fitness Kitchen LA's investment bank and advised on the transaction.

Disclosures: Investment Banking Services and Securities offered through Independent Investment Bankers Corp., a broker-dealer, Member FINRA / SIPC. Westlake Securities is not affiliated with Independent Investment Bankers Corp.

