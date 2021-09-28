Fitness Knocking® Announces Guest Appearance on TeamTalk to Discuss Building a Business Through Community

RANDOLPH, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Knocking® is excited to announce Lois Manzella-Marchitto, Managing Director, will appear on the RVN Television program TeamTalk, hosted by Mark Iorio and Milton Corsey. The show will air on September 29th, 2021 on Apple TV or at www.rvntelevision.com .

TeamTalk hosts interview leaders and influencers who use the power of the community to build valuable and inclusive organizations.

Fitness Knocking comes to you at home or at the office. The best personal trainers in Morris County.

Tune into TeamTalk to hear Lois discuss building a team of fitness coaches, creating a culture to enrich the company environment, and collaborating with like-minded business owners. Success in these areas has contributed to Lois thriving in business for over 5 years. She is an experienced leader in the fitness industry, with plenty of insight into what it takes to build a successful team and turn clients into raving fans. Additionally, Lois has extensive experience creating synergistic relationships within her network, which has enabled her to broaden her reach and help other businesses gain exposure.

Fitness Knocking® is a Morris County, NJ based personal fitness coaching company that provides online or on-site personal training for individuals and groups throughout Northern NJ. The team is made up of highly educated coaches with a range of expertise in anatomy and physiology, kinesiology, exercise application and program development. They focus on long-term results for clients through positive lifestyle habits. All classes are live, which is the perfect solution for those who need motivation, accountability, and guidance from an expert personal trainer, but don't have time to get to the gym.

Fitness Knocking® also offers Corporate Wellness programs and seminars. Many businesses are facing a new reality regarding the work environment and shifting employee needs. More than half of workers are concerned with their physical health and overall well-being.

Employers who offer initiatives to address those concerns will positively impact their workforce, and in turn, the company as a whole. Fitness Knocking® works with companies of all sizes to develop a program perfectly tailored to their unique environment and help their employees maintain healthy habits.

Lois says, "We help our clients commit to succeed by making working out fun and motivational."

Details about the services provided by Fitness Knocking® are available at www.fitnessknocking.com or 862-251-8989.

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/FitnessKnocking

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/Fitnessknocking

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYotGsXCO-UWDTNVwrux3gQ

Media Contact:

Lois Marchitto

973-713-2602

[email protected]l4pr.com

SOURCE Fitness Knocking

Related Links

http://www.fitnessknocking.com/

