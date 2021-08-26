Fitness Knocking Helps the Community Get Back on Track with Fitness

RANDOLPH, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lois Manzella-Marchitto and the coaches of the Fitness Knocking® team are proud and honored to lend their support and expertise to Roots & Wings, a non-profit organization based out of Denville, NJ that supports young adults as they transition from foster care to independence. Roots & Wings provides programs and resources that enable the youth aging out of the foster care system to succeed as independent adults. Shaun Adams, Executive Director of Roots & Wings, recently commented "We love Fitness Knocking and Lois at Roots & Wings! Lois is a phenomenal trainer and volunteered quite a lot of her time to teach our young people about a positive mindset and a healthy body. Our young people love her. We cannot recommend working with her more strongly."

Leading a healthy lifestyle can be as simple as making the choice to do so, even when life gets complicated or when a new season begins to unfold. Lois is committed to helping people succeed no matter what obstacles they believe stand in their way. The Fitness Knocking® team coaches their clients from the very beginning, starting with mindset, to ensure they reach their health and fitness goals. Lois believes "When you focus on what you want, you make different choices." They found many people struggling to find the time to exercise and then created the perfect solution for busy people.

Fitness Knocking® is rooted in the mission to effect change in the lives of the next generation. That is clear in the work they do with the many community-benefiting organizations with whom they partner, as well as their clients.

Lois educates and shares through social media and public platforms, providing useful tips anyone can use to lead a healthy lifestyle. Their Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/FitnessKnocking includes guidance on mindset, quick workouts, snacking, and more. Uplifting and informative blogs are posted consistently on the company website www.fitnessknocking.com . Fitness Knocking® is a Morris County, NJ-based personal fitness coaching company that provides online or on-site personal training for individuals or groups throughout Northern NJ. The team is made up of highly educated coaches with a range of expertise in anatomy and physiology, kinesiology, exercise application and program development. They focus on long-term results for clients through positive lifestyle habits. All classes are live, which is the perfect solution for those who need motivation, accountability, and guidance from an expert personal trainer, but don't have time to get to the gym. They also offer corporate wellness programs and seminars, tailored to a company's unique environment, to enable employees to maintain healthy habits at work and in life.

