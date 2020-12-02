Fitness Knocking Invites Virtually Everyone to Grand Re-Opening

RANDOLPH, N.J., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Coaching, LLC is pleased to announce its Virtual Grand Re-Opening and Official Renaming of its business to Fitness Knocking®. With the pandemic there was no way to hold a Grand Re-opening in person, so the company decided to hold a virtual one!

Fitness Knocking® will be holding their Virtual Grand Re-Opening during the On the Bus Sales Training Trade Show on December 4th from 2-5:30pm. To register, click here . When pre-registering, place "Fitness Knocking" for the answer of the question "Are you a guest of a particular vendor, or is there one you are coming to see?" for a complimentary ticket.

Fitness Knocking® will be holding different breakout events during this session. The schedule is as follows

2:30-2:50 pm - Holiday not a "Holimonth" Virtual Seminar

- Holiday not a "Holimonth" Virtual Seminar 3:30-3:50 pm - Virtual Fitness Class with Dana

- Virtual Fitness Class with Dana 4:00-4:20 pm - Virtual Chair Stretch with Beth

- Virtual Chair Stretch with Beth 5:15- 5:30 pm - Virtual Ribbon Cutting and Virtual Raffle

To celebrate the Grand Re-Opening, Fitness Knocking® will be raffling off prizes towards the end of the event. Not to mention, there will be discounts given out if you attend the event such as discounts if you buy gift certificates, personal training, and even the opportunity to win free classes!

For more information, please call 862-251-8989 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Fitness Knocking® is a women owned small business that is dedicated to their customers and helping address their fitness needs virtually or in-person. Whether it is Corporate Wellness, Group Fitness Coaching, Personal Training, or Post-Rehabilitation, they do it all. They are willing to go the extra mile to make all the clients feel comfortable and achieve their fitness goals!

Fitness Coaching, LLC DBA Fitness Knocking®

Lois Manzella - Marchitto

Office: (862)-251-8989

Mobile: (973)-713-2602

[email protected]

