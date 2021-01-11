Fitness Knocking Offers Advice on Stepping into the World of Personal Trainers

RANDOLPH, N.J., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Knocking would like to congratulate those who have made a commitment to getting fit in the new year. It is important to remember choosing a bad trainer may cause loss of time, health, and money, so they would like to highlight a strategy before hiring a personal trainer.

Finding the Best In-Home Personal Trainer

It is a big step to even consider investing money, time, and trust in someone to guide you towards a healthy lifestyle. Before signing a contract with an in-home personal trainer, consider the following factors:

Online Personal Training with Fitness Knocking Lois In home Personal training with Fitness Knocking Chloe

Safety

The saying "no pain no gain" is garbage. Truthfully, pain=no gain. Ask the trainer, "How will you keep me safe and pain free?" They should talk about tools such as Borg or Heart-rate monitors. If they can't provide tools, move on.

Credentials

Anyone can be a personal trainer, as no license is required. Hence, there are trainers out there who promise the world, but typically lack the professionalism to deliver. Top personal trainers have a degree such as exercise physiology, exercise science, kinesiology, or health specialist, in addition to certifications. Not sure? Ask for proof.

Background check and drug test

This may sound funny, but it's important. Would you want a criminal, sex offender, or drug addict in your home? High-quality employers carry out background checks before hiring. If your trainer is a criminal, sex offender, or uses drugs, you may end up getting injured or worse. Safety has no price.

Cost

Some surveys have shown that a personal trainer costs between $40-$400 per hour. However, this is based on location and city. The average for a qualified in-home trainer in New Jersey is $70 - $175 per hour. Also ask about expiration and cancellation policy.

Reputation

A trainer with a good reputation, a clear philosophy and is a lifetime learner will deliver results. Check out your potential trainer by reading reviews but always go with your gut instinct. If they guarantee results, they are typically untruthful or selling a pill.

How can one find the best in-home trainer in New Jersey?

Follow the steps above to find the best personal trainers out there. If unsure where to go, try Fitness Knocking. They are the best for in-home personal training. If they are not a good fit for a potential client's needs, they will point them in the right direction. To learn more, schedule a free consultation, email [email protected], call (862) 251-8989.

Media Contact:

Lois Marchitto

[email protected]

973-713-2602

SOURCE Fitness Knocking