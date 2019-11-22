Fitness Mentors Creates Certification to Prepare Personal Trainers for Millions of Consumers Using the Internet to Exercise at Home

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to data from the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, millions of consumers are jumping on the on-demand and online training bandwagon. This trend presents challenges for personal trainers who have businesses geared towards traditional in-person sessions and don't fully understand how to capture this growing market. To help fill this need in the personal training sector, Fitness Mentors has created the Fitness Mentors Certified Online Personal Trainer certification that allows trainers to capitalize on this market and create successful online personal training businesses.

According to Fitness Mentors' CEO Eddie Lester, "The digital fitness market is forecasted to reach $27.4 billion by 2022 in part due to consumer demand for 'smart' devices, applications, and on-demand and virtual interfaces connecting trainers to consumers in the cloud. Our certification helps trainers understand these demands and adapt their businesses to reach consumers at anytime, anywhere."

The course is 100% online and is aimed at helping trainers structure successful businesses for all types of online personal training models:

Private Personalized Online Training - online personal training model that is similar to the in-person model yet does not involve in-person meetings. All interaction is performed via software, email, texts, and apps.

- online personal training model that is similar to the in-person model yet does not involve in-person meetings. All interaction is performed via software, email, texts, and apps. Non-Personalized PDF Fitness Programs - premade programs made accessible via download with zero client interaction.

- premade programs made accessible via download with zero client interaction. Non-Personalized Video Fitness Programs - premade workout videos catered towards specific client goals with zero client interaction.

- premade workout videos catered towards specific client goals with zero client interaction. Hybrid Online and In-Person Personal Training - trainer utilizes the internet to deliver programs to local clients but also trains them in person.

- trainer utilizes the internet to deliver programs to local clients but also trains them in person. Live Video Streaming Workouts Online - virtual personal training where the trainer and client can see each other via live streaming and interact for immediate feedback.

- virtual personal training where the trainer and client can see each other via live streaming and interact for immediate feedback. Online Group Personal Training - allows a trainer to perform a live group fitness class or workout, record it, and deliver it to as many people as possible.

The certification also teaches trainers how the above training models can be combined or molded to create a custom business model that the trainer sees fit. As an added bonus, the program includes 12 ready-made workout templates trainers can use to start selling online services right away.

