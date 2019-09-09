Fitness Moguls Alex Rodriguez, Mark Mastrov and Venture Fund Corazon Capital Go All In On Fitplan with $4.5M in Fresh Funding

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitplan, a personal training app that connects its members to world-class trainers for their workout plans and expert advice, is teaming up with a group of prominent investors: pro baseball great Alex Rodriguez, VC fund Corazon Capital, and fitness mogul Mark Mastrov.

The funding round was co-led by Corazon Capital, a VC fund that includes tech operators Phil Schwarz, former Chief Marketing Officer of Tinder, and Sam Yagan, co-founder of OKCupid, Sparknotes, and former CEO of Match Group. Said Schwarz, "Tinder aimed to improve people's lives through relationships; we're excited about the parallel potential in Fitplan to improve the lives of its members through fitness."

Combined with participation from Fitplan's strong slate of existing investors — Lerer Hippeau, Bullpen Capital, Imaginary and Advancit Capital — the latest financing round landed the company $4.5M.

Rodriguez, a 14-time MLB All-Star, three-time American League MVP, and World Series champion, retired in 2016 after 22 seasons. He has since become a mainstay on ESPN and Fox Sports. Rodriguez also founded A-Rod Corp, broadening his investment portfolio beyond its original real estate focus to encompass assets across a wider array of industries. Today, A-Rod Corp is a fully integrated investment firm that holds positions in nearly a dozen portfolio companies spanning sports and wellness, media and entertainment, technology and consumer goods. Mastrov founded 24 Hour Fitness, is part-owner of the Sacramento Kings, and is Rodriguez's partner on numerous fitness businesses.

"I've worked out with the best trainers in the world, and Fitplan has put together the best collection of trainers in one place that I've ever seen," said Rodriguez, who discovered Fitplan as a member before becoming an investor. "I'm also really excited to invite all Fitplan members to work out with me, so I'm launching my own Fitplan on the platform applying the routines that I've used in my workouts over the last 25 years."

Fitplan co-founder and CEO, Landon Hamilton added, "We built Fitplan to be the home for the world's best trainers, athletes, and fitness personalities, so it was a perfect fit for Alex to join. Alex has also already been instrumental in helping us line up even more amazing athletes for Fitplan. We can't wait to launch those athletes' Fitplans in the coming months."

Launched in 2016 by Cam Speck and Landon Hamilton, Fitplan's training routines range in both length and intensity and are meant for all levels of experience, from beginner to fitness pro. Workouts range from 20- to 30-minute routines, tailored for those crunched for time, to more intense 90-minute workouts, to extended multi-week plans. The latest investment will be used to enhance product development and add more athletes to one of the fastest-growing fitness apps available.

Fitplan's roster of fitness personalities includes Kim Kardashian's personal trainer Melissa Alcantara ( @fitgurlmel ), bodybuilding legend Mike O'Hearn ( @mikeohearn ), fitness model Michelle Lewin ( @michelle_lewin ) and over 50 other amazing trainers and athletes. Its trainers have a social reach of more than 170 million people.

Available on iPhone and Android, Fitplan offers a seven-day free trial and multiple affordable subscription options thereafter. "Personal training with the world's elite trainers often costs upwards of $250+ per hour," said co-founder and President, Cam Speck. "With Fitplan, for as little as $8 per month, our members can work out with the world's best collection of trainers anytime at home, outdoors, or in a gym."

About Fitplan

Fitplan is more than a mobile fitness app—it's a community of like-minded individuals who share a passion for health, wellness, and fitness. Fitplan empowers its members by providing access to the exact training strategies and workout plans used by the world's best trainers and fitness personalities. From beginners to fitness enthusiasts and aspiring athletes, Fitplan provides the blueprint for users to track progress, connect with a vast, supportive online community, and train alongside 50+ world-class athletes, coaches, trainers through exclusive videos and tutorials.

About A-Rod Corp

Founded in 2003 by legendary baseball player Alex Rodriguez, A-Rod Corp identifies, originates and manages investments across a broad array of industries. The firm has been a long-time investor in both the sports and wellness sectors, and partners with exceptional management teams, creating long-term value by implementing a variety of strategic initiatives and operating plans to drive future growth.

About Corazon Capital

Corazon Capital is a Chicago-based venture capital firm founded in 2014. With a passion for backing entrepreneurs with heart, Corazon invests in early-stage technology companies across all geographies. Corazon's team members have served as C-level executives of technology companies worth over $5 billion (including taking a company public) such as Tinder, Match, OKCupid, SparkNotes, and several others, executed over $1 billion in acquisitions, invested in excess of $300 million in private companies, and held over 30 board seats. Corazon adds value to its portfolio companies by leveraging its collective operating experiences to closely advise founders.

