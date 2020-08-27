Fitness Phenomenon P.volve Featured In Newly-Released Amazon Halo

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- P.volve, the wellness brand that is redefining functional fitness, announced today its collaboration with Amazon to create content that will be featured as a part of Amazon Halo, a new service dedicated to helping customers improve their health and wellness. This new service, which is anchored by a mobile app and accompanying wrist band, brings together science-backed tools to help you better understand how the daily choices you make—from how you move, to how you sleep, even the way you communicate—are connected, so you can build healthier habits for life. It's available for early access starting today.

With the collaboration, P.volve is introducing fitness programs to Amazon Halo and giving Halo members access to P.volve's digital workout classes available everywhere you go.

"We are absolutely ecstatic to work alongside a brand so heavily focused on helping people create a more connected and informed approach to their wellness," said Rachel Katzman, Co-founder and CEO of P.volve. "P.volve was grounded in the belief that you need to work with your body, not against it. We know our workouts will provide members a high intensity, resistance-based workout that can reduce pain, better everyday performance and give a stronger, sculpted physique."

Amazon Halo Labs are 1-4 week challenges or experiments that help members discover healthier habits that work for them. At launch, members will have access to five fitness programs from P.volve, each curated with different goals, schedules and fitness levels in mind to offer members a variety of content. For example, members can try a two-week foundations lab that gives an overview of form and helps build the basics so you can correct misalignment and minimize pain. For members looking to take it to the next level, look no further than the summit series built for a member who wants to advance to maximizing their results. The Amazon Halo app will help members see how each lab they try impacts their metrics – so they can decide if it is a habit worth continuing or if something else may be a better fit for them.

P.volve hit the scene in 2017 when it launched an international digital streaming service and a state-of-the-art studio in New York City with raving endorsements from celebrities such as Molly Sims, Kate Bosworth and Madelaine Petsch. Featured in publications such as Vogue, Health Magazine, WWD, Women's Health, Forbes, PopSugar and on The Today Show, the brand quickly grew an international presence and intense following that warranted the creation of two new studios in Chicago and Los Angeles opening this September.

The P.volve methodology of functional fitness focuses on the underlying mechanics of deep muscle activation to create a strong, resilient, pain free body. P.volve launched in November 2017 and was co-founded by Rachel Katzman and Stephen Pasterino, in partnership with Camelot Venture Group, whose portfolio companies include 1-800 CONTACTS, SmileDirectClub and Quicken Loans. Available worldwide, P.volve is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.pvolve.com and @pvolve on Instagram.

About Amazon: Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

