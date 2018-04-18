Fitness Powerhouses Muscle & Fitness and FLEX Magazine are Merging

In addition to creating a 50-page section dedicated exclusively to FLEX editorial content that is devoted to hardcore training and in-depth bodybuilding coverage, Muscle & Fitness will increase its frequency from 11 issues per year to 12.

"Increasing the page count allows us to cover the entire fitness spectrum and explore new ways to present the information to our readers," explains executive editor Zack Zeigler. "It's our goal both in print and online to make M&F the destination for every CrossFitter, strongman, powerlifter, obstacle-course racer, bodybuilder, and fitness enthusiast, as well as for guys who simply want to look better, move better, and feel better."

The integration also involves merging flexonline.com with muscleandfitness.com, which will deliver some 5.5 million monthly unique visitors and 12 million social media fans to further establish muscleandfitness.com as the ultimate resource for all things fitness. The increased reach amplifies M&F's voice as the authority within the fitness community.

"Advertisers will benefit from the new combined print and digital platforms, which will deliver a larger audience under one brand," says EVP/ Group Publisher Chris Scardino. "This combination of iconic fitness brands coupled with the annual Olympia Weekend is an exciting new chapter for Muscle & Fitness and the entire sports nutrition industry."

Gerard Dente, CEO of MHP (a leading sports nutrition marketer), added "we have advertised in both Muscle & Fitness and FLEX since launching the company almost 20 years ago. This is a perfect evolution of the brands. We will continue to utilize these print, digital and social media platforms as an important part of our marketing initiatives to reach core fitness enthusiasts."

About American Media, Inc.

American Media, Inc. (AMI) owns and operates the leading print and digital celebrity and active lifestyle media brands in the United States. AMI's titles include Us Weekly, OK!, Star, Men's Journal, Muscle & Fitness, Mr. Olympia Contest, National Enquirer and other celebrity titles. AMI also manages 10 different digital sites including Usmagazine.com, OKmagazine.com, RadarOnline.com, MensJournal.com, MuscleandFitness.com and other digital and social properties. AMI's magazines have a combined total circulation of 5.3+ million and reach more than 51 million men and women each month. AMI's digital properties reach approximately 61 million unique visitors monthly.

