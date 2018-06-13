Fitness Savvy Produces World Cup 2018 Infographic to Celebrate Start of Tournament

In celebration, Fitness-savvy.co.uk has produced a handy infographic to highlight key data.

Given the diverse audience preparing to watch this summer's event, Fitness Savvy designed the graphic with both children and adults in mind. Covering key info such as goal stats, previous tournament facts, qualifying data, and team values, the infographic presents information in an easy to understand and shareable format.

To view the image, head on over to the page using the link below:

https://www.fitness-savvy.co.uk/world-cup-russia-2018-infographic/

Code to embed the image is included on the page; simply click on it and paste on your own site.

About Fitness Savvy:

Fitness Savvy is the UK's first dedicated fitness price comparison website. Created in 2017, the site allows users to compare prices on fitness equipment, supplements, and sportswear from top brands and retailers. Unlike other online price comparison sites, Fitness Savvy has added fitness-specific filters such as macro ratios, embedded demo and review videos to product pages, and added discount and voucher codes to help users make the right choice, at the best price.

SOURCE Fitness Savvy