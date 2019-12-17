Fitness Star Sommer Ray joins Tsū as Ambassador Ahead of Launch

Raised on a ranch in Larkspur, Colorado, Sommer grew up in a bodybuilding family. She began lifting weights at a young age and started competing in the NPC National Bodybuilding Championships at 16. Due to being bullied, Sommer turned to fitness and started posting daily workout videos on Instagram as an outlet. Her videos went viral, making her the most searched fitness model on social media. For the past six years, Sommer has dedicated her career to promoting healthy living and self-empowerment.

Sommer will promote Tsū and its capabilities ahead of the platform's early 2020 launch. Over the next few months, additional influencers and personalities across music, travel, fashion & makeup, gaming, health, sports, and more will join Sommer as ambassadors for Tsū.

"I'm excited to work with Tsū. As a creator and an entrepreneur with an audience, I'm always looking for new opportunities to share my work with the world," said Sommer Ray. "I know my friends and fans are going to love using Tsū."

Unlike other social media platforms available today, Tsū uses a revenue-sharing model that splits advertising and ecommerce revenue evenly with its users. In addition to a powerful content creation center with robust editing tools, personalized storefronts will make it possible for every user, whether they have millions of followers or a few dozen, to sell what they create directly to their audience.

"We're thrilled to have Sommer join our team as an ambassador as we prepare for our launch next year," said John Acunto, CEO of Tsū. "She's going to play an integral role in sharing Tsū's experience and platform with the world through her influence and everyday interactions with her audience in Los Angeles."

Before shutting down in 2016, Tsū broke records as one of the fastest growing social media companies in history with 1 million registered users in the first three weeks. It opened for user pre-registration on November 4th in preparation for a relaunch in 2020 that will change how social media platforms treat their users forever. For more information, visit www.tsu.social.

SOURCE Tsū