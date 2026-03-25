Fitness Tech Startup Reclaim Lifestyles Re-Launches Restart! App on Apple App Store and Google Play to Empower Less Active Adults 50+

Redesigned digital wellness app delivers personalized, low-barrier workouts tailored to aging adults

ATLANTA, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reclaim Lifestyles, an Atlanta-based wellness software company co-founded by lifelong friends and fitness advocates Jeff White and Tom Pecht, today announced the re-launch of its flagship fitness app, Restart!, now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Restart! uses video demonstrations, voice prompts and closed caption instructions to guide user's through each exercise. Restart! leverages user feedback on difficulty, form, and pain for each exercise completed and then coupled with our proprietary algorithm to automatically adjust the next work - call it a virtual coach!

Designed specifically for less active adults ages 50 and over, Restart! features a newly redesigned, intuitive interface and personalized daily workouts that meets users where they are—physically and emotionally—helping them build sustainable movement habits without intimidation or unrealistic expectations.

Turning a Personal Mission Into a Scalable Health Solution

Restart! was inspired by White's personal journey. At age 53, he and his wife welcomed their daughter, prompting a renewed focus on long-term health and vitality.

"I realized I needed to take care of myself if I wanted to be present for my daughter for decades to come," said White. "That idea became Project 100—the goal of living actively to age 100—which eventually evolved into Restart!"

After identifying a significant gap in the fitness app market—most platforms assume a baseline level of fitness—White and backend developer Nick Gartmann began developing a solution tailored to older adults managing chronic conditions, past injuries, or long periods of inactivity.

Lowering the Barrier to Entry

Co-founder Tom Pecht brings a complementary perspective shaped by a lifetime of consistent exercise.

"We wanted to lower the barrier to entry to zero," said Pecht. "Movement doesn't need to be complicated. Starting small and staying consistent is what leads to long-term success."

Restart! emphasizes consistency over intensity, encouraging users to build habits they can maintain.

Built by Experts, Powered by Personalization

Restart! delivers personalized, equipment-free workouts that can be completed at home in 40 minutes or less. A proprietary machine-learning algorithm adapts workouts based on user feedback, with expert input from certified exercise professionals and physical therapists.

The exercise library was developed by Ben Dreyer, former collegiate and professional track athlete and co-owner of Melt Fitness Studio in Madison, WI, who specializes in helping individuals with physical limitations safely become more active. Like a personal trainer, Restart! adjusts future workouts based on user input and comfort levels.

To further expand accessibility, Reclaim Lifestyles has added Beth Schmelling, PT, DPT, to its expert team. With more than 30 years of clinical experience, Schmelling is developing alternate workouts that address common barriers to exercise such as mobility limitation, pain, or neurological conditions.

The user experience was crafted by Sabrina Stangler, whose expertise in mobile app development and front-end technologies ensures a streamlined, intuitive experience throughout Restart!

Addressing a Growing Public Health Challenge

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than one in five U.S. adults are physically inactive, with rates exceeding 30% in some states—contributing to increased risk of chronic disease.

"Our early trials showed strong demand from people simply asking for help getting started," said White. "Restart! was built for those who want to move more but don't know where to begin."

Availability and Pricing

Restart! is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play for $7.99 per month.

For more information, visit www.reclaimforlife.com or search Restart! in the App Store or Google Play.

About Reclaim Lifestyles

Founded in 2022, Reclaim Lifestyles is a health and wellness software company dedicated to helping adults live more active, fulfilling lives well beyond retirement. By meeting users where they are, the company's flagship app, Restart!, aims to reverse declining physical activity trends and empower aging adults to reclaim their health—one step at a time.

Media Contact:

Jeff White

678-516-6927

[email protected]

SOURCE Reclaim Lifestyles