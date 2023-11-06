Fitness Tracker For Sleep Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030, Featuring Profiles of Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, Ambiotex and more

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fitness Tracker For Sleep Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Smart Watches, Smart Bands), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fitness tracker for sleep monitoring market size is estimated to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Increased awareness about the importance of quality sleep for overall health and well-being has driven consumer interest in sleep monitoring devices. As more people prioritize their sleep, they seek tools to help them understand and improve their sleep patterns. For instance, according to the National Institutes of Health 2023 statistics, around 50 to 70 million adults in the U.S. struggle with sleep disorders, encompassing 90 conditions impacting the quality and duration of their sleep cycles. Many of these individuals are troubled by insomnia, which reveals difficulty in falling and remaining asleep, often resulting in daytime drowsiness.



Similarly, according to data from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, insomnia symptoms are highly prevalent, affecting approximately 33% to 50% of adults. This substantial prevalence of sleep disorders and insomnia underscores the market potential for fitness trackers designed for sleep monitoring. As individuals increasingly prioritize monitoring their sleep health to address these prevalent issues, the demand for such devices is expected to grow.



The market for fitness trackers with sleep monitoring capabilities has seen significant innovation, with companies constantly improving sleep tracking accuracy and adding new features like snore detection, sleep stage analysis, and personalized sleep recommendations. Moreover, the competitive landscape in this market is dynamic, with established tech giants, health-focused companies, and startups all competing for a share of the growing consumer interest in sleep monitoring. For instance, in January 2023, Garmin India, a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd., introduced the Instinct Crossover and Instinct Crossover Solar in the Indian market, expanding their renowned Instinct series of robust, GPS-equipped multisport smartwatches.



The Instinct Crossover offers a comprehensive set of wellness features, encompassing Garmin's Sleep Score and Advanced Sleep Monitoring, along with Health Monitoring activities that enable users to track vital health metrics like Body Battery, stress levels, and heart rate, all conveniently presented in a single interface. As research continues to underscore the importance of sleep in overall health, the market is expected to continue its expansion, providing consumers with valuable tools to enhance their sleep and well-being.

Report Highlights

In terms of type, the Smart watches segment dominated the market in 2022 with the largest revenue share of 48.7%. This is owing to their versatility and broad feature sets

The smart bands segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.9% over the forecast period in the market due to their specialization and affordability

In terms of distribution channel, the online distribution channel segment held the largest revenue share of 64.8% in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance with the fastest CAGR of 17.9% over the forecast period

Based on region, North America dominated the market in 2022 with the largest revenue share of 42.1%. The region has a strong culture of health and wellness, with a high awareness of the importance of tracking and improving sleep quality

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Information Procurement

1.2. Information Or Data Analysis

1.3. Market Scope & Segment Definition

1.4. Market Model



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of sleep disorders

3.2.1.2. Technological advancements in sleep monitoring devices

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Data security and privacy Concerns

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Type Business Analysis

4.1. Fitness Tracker for Sleep Monitoring Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.2. Smart Watches

4.3. Smart Bands

4.4. Smart Clothing

4.5. Others



Chapter 5. Distribution Channel Business Analysis

5.1. Fitness Tracker for Sleep Monitoring Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

5.2. Online

5.3. Offline



Chapter 6. Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Apple, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Ambiotex GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Fossil Group, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/so7mtj

