Fitness World Canada Plans $50 Million of Capital to Accelerate National Growth and Franchise Expansion

Five-year strategy includes 25 new corporate clubs and the launch of FW franchise program

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Fitness World Canada is scaling up significantly, announcing a $50 million investment to accelerate its national corporate growth. Guided by an ambitious five-year strategy, the brand will open 25 corporately owned clubs across Canada while launching its first-ever franchise program. It's a powerful one-two punch that positions and solidifies Fitness World as a major force in the fitness landscape.

Founded in 2020, Fitness World has quickly expanded to 17 thriving locations in communities across British Columbia, delivering accessible, high-quality and affordable fitness experiences and industry-leading personal training. Building on this momentum, the brand's upcoming corporate locations will introduce a diverse mix of facility formats to new markets across Canada, with 2 new locations planned to open in Q2 2026.

"This $50 million investment is more than growth capital – it's the fuel behind our mission to make fitness more accessible, affordable, and transformative across North America," said Chris Smith, CEO of Fitness World. "Expanding through both corporate and franchise locations underscores our commitment to growth while staying connected to the day-to-day business. Advancing both strategies allows us to scale with impact, remain nimble, and create meaningful opportunities for future franchise partners."

Franchise Program Debuted at ICSC@Canada

Fitness World debuted its franchise program at ICSC@Canada in Toronto this past fall with a tremendous response. Future franchisees will benefit from a turnkey, proven model supported by seamless franchisee onboarding, operations playbooks, marketing and sales funnel automation, and a strong reputational brand presence.

Here's why potential franchisees should take notice:

Average Unit Volume (AUV): $3.25 million

$3.25 million Club operating profit: $925K

$925K +12% personal training engagement

Industry-leading member retention driven by scalable systems

Optimized Marketing Tech Stack for proven results

Ideal candidates include experienced franchise operators and investors ready to enter the booming wellness sector with a partner offering industry-leading performance metrics.

Growth that Builds Communities

As a result of club expansion, Fitness World plans to introduce 1,000 new jobs over the next five years, more than doubling its current team of 700. The investment also lays the groundwork for broader expansion across North America.

With a proprietary approach to personal training, AI integrations, and club environments designed to keep members engaged, Fitness World is more than a gym – it's a franchise opportunity built for the future.

Find Your Fitness, Your Way. Learn more and start your franchise journey at fitnessworld.ca/franchise.

About Fitness World Canada:

Fitness World is a high-value, low-cost gym with 17 and growing locations across British Columbia. With memberships starting at $12.49 bi-weekly, Fitness World offers inclusive fitness spaces, state-of-the-art equipment, expert-led programming, and a strong focus on accessibility for every stage of life. Learn more at www.fitnessworld.ca.

SOURCE Fitness World Canada