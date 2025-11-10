Fitnexa Launches SomniPods 3, AI‑Powered Sleep Earbuds with Hybrid ANC

Engineered for deeper sleep with adaptive noise canceling, all-night comfort, and personalized insights.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitnexa today unveiled SomniPods 3, ultra-light sleep earbuds designed to make rest more intentional. Developed at the intersection of design and sleep science, SomniPods 3 brings together precision noise canceling, real-time sleep monitoring, and AI-driven sleep improvement coaching — delivering a sleep experience that is personal and restorative.

Sleep isn't a mystery anymore — it's something you can observe, shape, and steadily improve.

AI-powered earbuds that block snores, learn your rhythm, and help you wake restored.

Hybrid ANC Tuned for Sleep

A dual-microphone Hybrid ANC system (feedforward + feedback) reduces noise by up to 42dB, using reverse sound waves to cancel out surrounding noise in real time. Effectively eliminates snoring, hums, or any interruptions while you sleep.

Adaptive ear-leak compensation detects subtle changes in fit and restores noise cancellation lost due to seal shifts. Keeps performance consistent even if you change position at night.

What remains is quiet — not absolute silence, but a space where your mind can finally let go.

*"Up to 42dB" reflects A‑weighted overall noise reduction measured in Fitnexa tested conditions; results may vary with the wear, the environment, and use.

Designed for Comfort

Every detail of SomniPods 3 is made to disappear — not just in sound, but in feel.

Each earbud weighs 3.3g (0.12oz) and is 9.9mm (0.39in) thin, shaped to immerse naturally in your ear — even when you sleep on your side. Its ultra-low profile minimizes pressure for all-night comfort.

To guarantee the perfect fit, SomniPods 3 offers up to 40 fit combinations with soft, medical-grade silicone eartips that ensure SomniPods 3 can adapt to different ear shapes and stay secure and comfortable all night.

Intelligence That Learns You

SomniPods 3 is designed to understand how you sleep — and eventually help you improve it.

Through built-in sensors, it tracks your sleep duration, provides sleep-stage, posture estimates, and delivers a clear Sleep Score every morning in the Fitnexa App.

At the heart of it is the AI Sleep Coach — a personalized system that learns from your habits over time. It spots trends, offers constructive guidance, and helps you build consistent routines that keep restless nights at bay.

Sound That Moves Seamlessly

At night, SomniPods 3 plays white noise and brainwave-tuned soundscapes, designed to ease you into sleep by syncing with your mind's natural rhythm.

By day, it transforms into a high-resolution audio device with a 10-band EQ, giving you full control over every note and nuance.

Enjoy up to 12 hours in Sleep Mode, or up to 6.5 hours with ANC on — and up to 48 hours total with the compact charging case. Auto‑Stop pauses playback when sleep detection indicates you're asleep, saving energy effortlessly.

A New Standard for Rest

SomniPods 3 shows how technology can support rest rather than disrupt it. It doesn't ask for attention — but to give it back. Every detail serves one fundamental idea: rest isn't passive — it's something you can shape.

With SomniPods 3, sleep becomes more intentional — a daily ritual of clarity, balance, and renewal.

Availability

Fitnexa SomniPods 3 is available starting today at fitnexa.com for a limited-time launch price of USD $129.99 (regular price $189.99).

Every purchase includes a 3-month complimentary Fitnexa Membership, unlocking full access to AI Sleep Coaching, advanced analytics, and personalized insights through the Fitnexa App.

Shipping will start in November 2025 in selected locations, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.

Media review units, high-resolution images, and product assets are available upon request through the Fitnexa Media Relations team.

About Fitnexa

Fitnexa builds intelligent wellness technology that turns data insights into clear actionable steps. Instead of more dashboards, we deliver the next right move — translating inputs from wearables, sleep trackers, and daily check‑ins into small actions that create real progress.

Founded on the belief that longevity begins with clarity, Fitnexa creates quiet, adaptive systems that help people sleep deeper, move smarter, and live younger, longer.

Media: [email protected]

SOURCE Fitnexa Inc.