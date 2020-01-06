FitOn Partners with Gabrielle Union and Jonathan Van Ness

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FitOn, a new digital fitness platform redefining the traditional workout experience, announced its first celebrity partnerships with Gabrielle Union and Jonathan Van Ness. Union and Van Ness join a rolodex of world class trainers already on the app including Cassey Ho, Christine Bullock, Danielle Pascente and many more. From yoga poses with Van Ness to adorable mommy and baby workouts with Union, users have access to their fresh, fun and exciting fitness content for free and available now on FitOn.

"With FitOn, we wanted to create a fitness platform that was about feeling good and being good to yourself because fitness is such an important part of self-care," said Lindsay Cook, FitOn Co-Founder and CEO. "Gabrielle and Jonathan could not be more inspiring advocates of working out to feel good and to taking care of yourself. That's why we're so thrilled that they can share their amazing workouts with our users and show people that anyone can make it fit."

Union said, "After becoming a mom, it has definitely been much harder to find the time to work out. So, I thought why not combine the two and workout with Kaavia James! With FitOn, I can continue to live a healthy and active lifestyle, but now it's even more fun because Kaavia James can join me!"

"Being able to access tons of different classes, from yoga to dance to Pilates to weights, on a schedule that works with whatever is going on in my life has been a priority for years. FitOn has helped me maintain that selfcare thriving no matter where I find myself, and now I'm thrilled to share some of my own yoga classes I teach that you can take on FitOn available now for free!" said Van Ness.

Since launch, FitOn has become the ultimate platform for group fitness, giving users instant access to a wide variety of unlimited, premium group classes and personalized fitness plans no matter where they are. It has quickly become one of the top 25 Health & Fitness apps in the App Store and Google Play Store. With FitOn, users can choose from a wide variety of the most popular studio classes, including Cardio, HIIT, Strength Training, Yoga, Pilates, Dance or even Prenatal & Postnatal offerings. Users can also easily browse for various class lengths and levels helping them find a workout that fits their moods and locations at any given moment. FitOn's wide variety of on-demand fitness classes offer a much more affordable and easy solution for people trying to squeeze fitness into their busy lifestyles.

FitOn also boosts motivation and accountability through a one-of-a-kind social experience that allows users to interact and compete with friends inside and outside of class. With FitOn, users can invite friends to classes, add friends to their community, compete on live leaderboards, collect badges and achievements and, best of all, cheer each other on through their progress and milestones.

Access the app on your devices now on the App Store.

About FitOn:

FitOn is a new digital fitness company revolutionizing the fitness category with the #1 free fitness app. Get fit with personalized fitness plans instant access to the widest variety of premium fitness classes - from HIIT to strength to cardio. Workout with celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Jonathan Van Ness and celebrity trainers like Cassey Ho, Jeannette Jenkins and Katie Dunlop. FitOn is always on so you can work out anytime and anywhere. Stream to any screen - phone, TV, or Laptop. No expensive equipment or gym memberships required. Always Free. Always on. It's time to #GetYourFitOn.

SOURCE FitOn