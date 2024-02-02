Fitoplancton Marino Makes a Splashy Arrival in the U.S.

News provided by

Greenfilled

02 Feb, 2024, 08:36 ET

Greenfilled's Innovative Parent Company Launches TetraSOD® in North America, Starting with a Presentation at the NutraIngredients Sports & Active Nutrition Summit USA

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfilled is a health brand dedicated to providing holistic health products that maintain health on a cellular level. These are powered by a unique patented ingredient called TetraSOD® — a concentrated form of the essential enzyme superoxide dismutase. This is sourced from plankton and is sustainably produced by Greenfilled's parent company, Fitoplancton Marino. While already a popular and widespread name in Europe, Fitoplancton Marino is officially expanding to North America this year.

"We are very excited to announce the launch of #TetraSOD® in North America for 2024," explains Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño, "and there's no better place to make it official than at the 2024 NutraIngredients Sports & Active Nutrition Summit USA. TetraSod® is a Diamond Sponsor, and we will be using the event to make a splashy entrance into the U.S. marketplace."

The high-profile conference, which is entering its sixth year, is put on by NutraIngredients-USA.com. The media organization has been a leading source of online news for the nutrition industry for nearly two decades. This year's summit will take place from February 12-14 in sunny San Diego and is officially described as "a pivotal gathering for professionals in the sports and active nutrition sector, facilitating connections between cutting-edge science, business strategy, and key regulatory developments."

Along with networking and panel discussions, the event will also feature insights from key presentations, including one from Fitoplancton Marino's Dr. Stephen Bailey. Bailey, who hails from Loughborough University in the UK, will present the findings of the latest study on #Tetraselmis chuii (TetraSOD®) supplementation and the improvements on skeletal muscle #antioxidant responses and interesting potential applications.

Those who want to attend the summit can access a 30% discount by using the code FITO30SNSU24 when registering. Castaño, Bailey, and the teams at both Greenfilled and Fitoplancton Marino look forward to networking and presenting at the summit, as well as the ability to share their innovative phytoplankton supplements with Americans in new and exciting ways heading into the new year.

About Greenfilled and Fitoplancton Marino
Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com.

Enrique Castaño
Sales & Business Development Director
Fitoplancton Marino, S.L
Phone + 34 620003888
[email protected]
www.tetrasod.com
www.easyalgae.com

SOURCE Greenfilled

Also from this source

COP 28 Emphasizes Greenfilled's Sustainable Manufacturing Process

COP 28 ended a month ago, and the basic takeaways from the conference were clear immediately. The climate change conference shined a new light on the ...

Greenfilled's Energy Supplement Is a Synergistic Replacement for Energy Drinks

The energy drink industry dominates the stimulant market. But energy drinks have some nasty side effects. Greenfilled's Energy supplement provides a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.