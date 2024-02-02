Fitoplancton Marino Makes a Splashy Arrival in the U.S.

Greenfilled's Innovative Parent Company Launches TetraSOD® in North America, Starting with a Presentation at the NutraIngredients Sports & Active Nutrition Summit USA

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfilled is a health brand dedicated to providing holistic health products that maintain health on a cellular level. These are powered by a unique patented ingredient called TetraSOD® — a concentrated form of the essential enzyme superoxide dismutase. This is sourced from plankton and is sustainably produced by Greenfilled's parent company, Fitoplancton Marino. While already a popular and widespread name in Europe, Fitoplancton Marino is officially expanding to North America this year.

"We are very excited to announce the launch of #TetraSOD® in North America for 2024," explains Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño, "and there's no better place to make it official than at the 2024 NutraIngredients Sports & Active Nutrition Summit USA. TetraSod® is a Diamond Sponsor, and we will be using the event to make a splashy entrance into the U.S. marketplace."

The high-profile conference , which is entering its sixth year, is put on by NutraIngredients-USA.com. The media organization has been a leading source of online news for the nutrition industry for nearly two decades. This year's summit will take place from February 12-14 in sunny San Diego and is officially described as "a pivotal gathering for professionals in the sports and active nutrition sector, facilitating connections between cutting-edge science, business strategy, and key regulatory developments."

Along with networking and panel discussions, the event will also feature insights from key presentations, including one from Fitoplancton Marino's Dr. Stephen Bailey. Bailey, who hails from Loughborough University in the UK, will present the findings of the latest study on #Tetraselmis chuii (TetraSOD®) supplementation and the improvements on skeletal muscle #antioxidant responses and interesting potential applications.

Those who want to attend the summit can access a 30% discount by using the code FITO30SNSU24 when registering. Castaño, Bailey, and the teams at both Greenfilled and Fitoplancton Marino look forward to networking and presenting at the summit, as well as the ability to share their innovative phytoplankton supplements with Americans in new and exciting ways heading into the new year.

About Greenfilled and Fitoplancton Marino

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

