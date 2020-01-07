Fitplan Partners With Pro Athlete Gronk, Fitness Model Sommer Ray & Latin TV Hostess Yanet Garcia For Their January 1st 2020 Launch

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitplan, one of the fastest-growing personal training apps available, is proud to announce the addition of pro football champion Rob Gronkowski, YouTube and Instagram superstar (17m+ followers) Sommer Ray and internationally-known Mexican meteorologist Yanet Garcia to their roster of fitness trainers.

Each will lead new training programs inspired by their own personal workout secrets. Available only on Fitplan, their programs will feature exclusive, dynamic workouts designed to target users' needs from strength training, mobility, injury prevention, HIIT workouts and more.

The talented trio are looking forward to being a part of Fitplan-- they shared their thoughts on why they chose to work with the fitness app.

Gronk says, "I'm stoked at having another way to connect with followers and help them work towards their fitness goals. It was a no brainer to join the talented roster with fellow pro athletes and share the workouts that carried me through my career and beyond."

Sommer Ray is no stranger to the world of bodybuilding and fitness, so the partnership just made sense, saying, "I want to inspire as many people as possible to live a healthy and happy life through taking control of their fitness and daily nutrition. Through Fitplan, I am able to put my workout plan in the hands of countless users and give them the exact methods I use to keep my body and mind in top shape."

"I am so excited and grateful to be a part of Fitplan. I'm always being asked about my routine and this is my chance to share what has worked for me for the past five years," says Latin TV hostess, Yanet Garcia, who is quickly gaining international recognition.

Gronk, Ray & Garcia will be joining an elite roster of pro athletes and trainers that includes baseball great Alex Rodriguez - whose belief in the app led him to also become an investor - pro football star Christian McCaffrey, recent addition, four-time Olympian, Ryan Lochte and 50+ other fitness personalities. As part of the Fitplan squad, these three will be able to combine their training tips and programs to reach people who are looking for accessible on-demand personal training.

Commenting on the partnership with Gronk, Ray and Garcia, Fitplan co-founder and President, Cam Speck says, "We've built Fitplan to be the home for the world's best trainers, athletes, and fitness personalities, partnering with Gronk, Ray and Garcia is another great validation we are building the best team on the planet".

Fitplan co-founder and CEO Landon Hamilton adds, "Our team of trainers are serving markets both in fitness and sport and with these three new additions we are quickly evolving our footprint in the digital fitness space."

Launched in 2016 by Cam Speck and Landon Hamilton, Fitplan's training routines vary in both length and intensity and are meant for all levels of experience, from beginner to expert. Workouts range from 20- to 30-minute routines for those crunched for time, to more intense 90-minute workouts and extended multi-week plans.

Fitplan features an active community of fitness enthusiasts with it's roster of fitness personalities and athletes reaching a combined social audience of more than 170 million people.

Available on iPhone and Android, Fitplan offers a seven-day free trial and multiple affordable subscription options thereafter. To learn more, visit https://www.fitplanapp.com/.

About Fitplan

Fitplan is more than a mobile fitness app—it's a community of like-minded individuals who share a passion for health, wellness, and fitness. Fitplan empowers its members by providing access to the exact training strategies and workout plans used by the world's best trainers and fitness personalities. Fitplan provides the blueprint for users to track progress, connect with a vast, supportive online community, and train alongside 50+ world-class athletes, coaches, and trainers through exclusive videos and tutorials.

