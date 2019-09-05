fitppl On B Corp's 2019 Best For The World: Environment List

TEXAS, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Texas-based wellness brand, fitppl , has been named a Best For The World: Environment honoree in recognition of their bold action to preserve earth's most precious resources. With planet-friendly practices and environmental initiatives, fittppl has earned this recognition due to their innovation in being the first consumer packaged goods brand of their kind to tie international cleanups and litter abatement pledges to product purchases. fitppl and other B Corp honoree companies consider the impact of their everyday footprint, including energy usage, materials, facilities, supply chain, and more.

Makers of responsibly sourced plant-based proteins and superfood supplements , fitppl joins companies like Patagonia, Plum Organics, Numi Organic Teas, Dr. Bronner's, Goodr, and Seventh Generation on the 2019 Best For The World: Environment List. Best For The World honors, administered by B Lab, are awarded for achieving a verified score in the top 10 percent of all Certified B Corporation global investment portfolios.

"fitppl exists to help people achieve their best self through nutrient-rich foods, and to improve the current environmental situation by pledging to help clean up. Our industry is a top contributor to the plastic pollution issue. Our company and our customers will create the catalyst for much needed change," says fitppl founder Patrick Schecht.

Tackling plastic pollution and industry waste through innovations like their palm leaf scoops and litter removal commitments by weight, fitppl has already hosted 30 cleanups to remove more than 30,582 lbs of litter, and has partnered with companies like Oracle and Bumble to get their employees involved. Product information, cleanup participation details, retailers including Whole Foods, Central Market, and more can be found at fitppl.com.

About fitppl

Nutrient-rich and delicious superfood and protein supplements, with plans for expanding the line - fitppl products are non-GMO project verified, certified Gluten-Free, vegan.org certified, and a Certified B Corporation®. Each fitppl product has a litter abatement impact number to represent how many pounds of litter will be removed at our cleanups. Born from the love of nature, wellness, and the belief that everyone can have an impact, fitppl advocates for solutions to the plastic pollution issue with the Ditch The Plastic initiative and the One Piece A Day Pledge.

