FitSwoop - a new way to book in person health and wellness experiences is now live

FitSwoop makes "swooping" into a class or session easy, convenient and cost-efficient for users by partnering with local fitness studios, wellness practitioners, and restoration studios. The innovative app features group booking capabilities, the ability to filter by mood, type, time, price and location, and also offers up special Swoop Packs which have been curated to deliver a combination of activities to achieve personal wellness goals and thoroughly enjoy the journey to well-being. FitSwoop is free to download and requires no subscription or membership commitment to access any of the experiences offered - democratizing self-care by removing costly barriers to entry.

Founded by Madeline Wolkove, who spent over 20 years at top tier companies, including Nestlé and the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, FitSwoop was borne from a problem that Wolkove herself experienced in her frequent fitness and wellness studio use. She quickly noticed the silos between the services that she used to power herself physically, mentally and spiritually. The need for multiple accounts, packages and memberships to take classes at the various studios was cumbersome and inconvenient. She saw the opportunity for a frictionless consumer experience, and after discussions with several local studio owners, also realized there was an opportunity to provide them with a platform that partnered with them vs.competed with them. She set out to develop a product that delivered on driving in new foot traffic, put control back into the owner's hands to protect profitability, while still being flexible and commitment free to the consumer.

Joining Wolkove as CEO and Partner of FitSwoop is Susie R. Lecker - a seasoned executive with a background in CPG and proficiency in the Toy & Licensing Industry. Lecker brings over 20 years of experience to the new role. As the former Chief Brands Officer at Mattel, she led a $2B division of the Mattel business and represented the organization globally, across all of the company's licensed entertainment properties with industry leading partners like Nickelodeon, Disney, Warner Brothers, Universal, Netflix, Microsoft and Activision.

Most recently, Lecker served as EVP Global Licensing at Spin Master, leading the team that pitches, secures and negotiates all inbound licensing deals and renewals while maintaining and establishing relationships across all content providers globally.

"It is a privilege to join Madeline in the movement to redefine fitness to include spiritual and mental self care, in addition to physical activity, and to contribute my expertise in growing & scaling this incredible brand, that delivers on the feeling of freedom that access without commitment brings, to allow the next generation to thrive."

Wolkove and Lecker note the happenings of 2020 as a catalyst for the growth in the demand within the Wellness category, stating, "All the recent cultural events and the pandemic have changed the importance people have placed on their physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing and the industry is about to embark on a renaissance. As part of this reset we are proud to be leading with a brand that will work to democratize the fitness space by helping the next generation thrive, redefining what it means to be "fit"."

FitSwoop is now available for download via the App Store and through Google Play . For more information, visit fitswoop.com .

About FitSwoop

FitSwoop, Inc. was founded on the idea of providing access, freedom and flexibility to in-person fitness & wellness sessions on a local level. It is the first of its kind pay-as-you-go wellness booking app, offering users access to top rated fitness studios and wellness centers. We are committed to democratizing self-care by removing costly barriers to entry. We are equally committed to bringing cutting edge options to our users to enhance and optimize the journey to physical, mental & spiritual fitness. Our mission is to connect the next generation to experiences that help them thrive.

