Fitt Adds New Funding, Strategic Investor in MINDBODY

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitt, a location-based platform that connects people to healthy living experiences across fitness, food, outdoors, and events, today announced it has completed an investment round. Mountain State Capital led the round with participation from Riverfront Ventures and MINDBODY, as well as continued support from previous investor TNC Ventures.

Founded in 2017 by brothers Anthony and Joe Vennare, Fitt makes health and fitness more fun, social, and accessible through a unique approach to content creation and discovery. The organization has expanded to include hundreds of local contributors on the ground in 31 cities across the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia. Available on the web, iOS, and Android, the Fitt platform has become an innovative and trusted resource for a growing community of health- and fitness-seekers searching for nearby places, exploring topics, and discovering events.

Additionally, the company has created Fitt Insider, an industry-focused vertical, providing insights and analysis on the business of fitness and wellness through a dedicated website, a weekly newsletter, and an interview-based podcast.

"We continually look for innovative ways to bring wellness experiences to local communities worldwide and our strategic investment in and partnership with Fitt exemplifies this," said Josh McCarter, president of MINDBODY. "MINDBODY continues to play an outsized role in the discovery and delivery of wellness services and activities through its investments. We believe this partnership, along with the MINDBODY app, can effectively meet the wellness needs of a growing group of health-conscious consumers."

"Whether it's boutique fitness studios, plant-based restaurants, or wellness festivals, healthy is in high-demand," said Anthony Vennare, co-founder and CEO of Fitt. He added, "With support from an incredible strategic partner in MINDBODY, we're focused on providing even more value for users with features like fitness class registration, event booking, and more."

Fitt is a new way to discover health and fitness. The location-based platform—available on the web, iOS, and Android—helps users find nearby fitness studios, healthy restaurants, outdoor adventures, and upcoming events in 31 cities across the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

MINDBODY is the leading technology platform for the wellness industry. Local entrepreneurs worldwide use MINDBODY's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use MINDBODY to more easily find, engage, and transact with fitness, wellness, and beauty providers in their local communities. For more information on how MINDBODY is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to fitness, beauty, and wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

