Fittery Acquisition Positions Under 5'10 to Disrupt the Specialty Sizing Market

NEW YORK, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Under 5'10, a company dedicated to apparel for shorter men, announced today that it has acquired Fittery. Fittery is an e-commerce fit technology company that leverages predictive analytics to match shoppers to clothing that fits perfectly, thereby reducing online return rates from the industry average of 30-40 percent to just six percent. The goal is to make it easier for shoppers to find the clothing that fits them best the first time, and to reduce the high cost of returns to retailers.

The acquisition of Fittery positions Under 5'10 to approach the specialty sizing market in an entirely unique way: using large data sets to accurately determine body proportions for their customers. No other company in this market can incorporate body-sizing data to correctly size their clothing, which is a huge part of the difficulties with fit and sizing, as well as a large number of clothing returns.

Founded in 2014 by Catherine Iger and Greg Vilines, Fittery approached the fit problem from a data perspective from the start — using large data sets to formulate the algorithms for both body sizing and for matching bodies to well-fitting clothing. Fittery partnered with over 40 major brands, including Bloomingdales, JCrew, Ralph Lauren and Banana Republic.

"We are proud to be able to join with Under 5'10 to continue to innovate around e-commerce. The combination of Fittery data and technology with the Under 5'10 product and user experience will provide a unique offering that should pave the way for the industry," said Catherine Iger, Fittery founder.

Elie Robinson, Under 5'10 founder, said, "Under 5'10 (www.under510.com) is launching in May 2018 and I think people will be surprised at how well our clothing fits. The math behind the scenes makes it work, so consumers can be confident that we are the best option for shorter men to find clothing that fits them perfectly."

