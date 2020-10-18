Fittop Announces the Launch of Smart Multi-Functional Beauty Devices at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

Revamped L-Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush

To provide users with a more comfortable skin care experience, Fittop has upgraded its L-Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush by equipping it with an ultrasonic motor core. With this new improvement, vibrations can only be felt on the bristles, not the entire body of the device, thus offering a comfortable hand grip and pleasant user experience.

Other new features of the device include:

Unique thick and thin dual silicone bristles design – Thick silicone bristles provide easy cleansing to the nose wing, T-zone and other areas that are prone to oil secretion; while the thin silicone bristles are designed to gently clean the sensitive and dedicate areas of the skin. Three modes of cleansing intensity to meet different skin requirements. Three LED lights for calming the skin and acne removal – Red light promotes cell activation and energy revitalisation, green light rejuvenates and soothes the skin, while blue light calms the skin and removes acne. 3D sonic technology for deep-cleansing of skin pores – Brush bristles vibrate 1.1mm horizontally and rotate 5° forward and backward. This high-frequency vibration assists in the removal of oil and dirt deep within the pores.

New Beauty Devices

On the other hand, Fittop's novel RF Beauty Device is aimed at improving skin problems such as dehydration, poor absorption of essence, large pores, rough texture, lack of elasticity, and slow metabolism through the use of high radio frequency energy which penetrates deep into the dermis. This process not only activates collagen production, but stimulates the metabolism as well.

Meanwhile, the Plasma Acne Beauty Device uses plasma rejuvenation technology to purify the skin by removing mites and bacteria from the skin's surface while stimulating collagen regeneration and smoothening acne pits and marks; and the Blue LED Light Acne Beauty Device emits blue light waves that are able to penetrate into the dermis to destroy acne-causing bacteria that may have taken residence in the skin.

Founded in 2006, Fittop is actively involved in the research and development of high-tech beauty devices, having obtained a number of utility model patents. Fittop is always providing the unique and the most competitive products, which are exported to more than 20 countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, Japan, and widely recognised by customers at home and abroad. Visit www.fittop.com if you like to learn more about Fittop in advance to Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week.

About Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

Cosmoprof Asia, the leading B2B international beauty trade show in the region, is committed to empowering exhibitors to achieve their ambitious business goals via online channels including virtual platform and product showroom, website, social media and e-newsletters during these challenging times. Join us for 5 days of connectivity and content at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week where we will offer you the tools needed to stay ahead of the curve and succeed in the beauty industry. The digital platform will be open to all pre-registered buyers from 2 November onwards. Don't hesitate to register now and schedule a meeting with Fittop on 9-13 November on our virtual platform.

For any enquiries about Fittop, please contact:

Joy Qin

Foreign Sales Director

86-18128821494

Email: [email protected]



