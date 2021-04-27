FitTrack launches #AskHerHowSheIs Pledge as 1 in 5 American Moms say they are rarely asked how they are

This is why ahead of Mother's Day and Maternal Mental Health Month in May, FitTrack is putting a spotlight on the importance of supporting moms and moms-to-be by asking Americans to commit to checking in with mom by signing the #AskHerHowSheIs Pledge [ https://getfittrack.com/pages/ask-her ]. For every signature, FitTrack will donate $1 (up to $5,000) to Postpartum Support International - an organization dedicated to helping women and families deal with the emotional changes they experience during pregnancy and postpartum.

Whether she's a new mom or an established parent, the importance of asking her how she is doing doesn't change.

The research, which surveyed over 1,000 American moms and pregnant women, highlights the need for the community to check in on mom and remember to support her as an individual. According to the survey, nearly half (42%) of women feel as though they've lost their identity since becoming a mom, with 1 in 10 saying they started to feel that way as soon as they became pregnant.

Dr. Lynn Saladino, a clinical psychologist who specializes in health, wellness and relationships comments: "It's important to understand that when a woman becomes a mom, her identity will shift. The truth is, moms take on a new identity when they bring a child into their life. For those of us who have someone in our life who identifies as 'mom', it is so important that when we ask her how she is, we slow down and truly listen to her response. Moms will sometimes defer to talking about their child when it is more comfortable than talking about herself, but by asking how she is and truly listening, we can support her."

The research also found that 49% of moms say the moment people started asking about their child more than themself began during pregnancy. Families are the biggest culprits, with 69% of the respondents saying their family asks how the child is before asking how she is, followed by friends (52%) and partners (26%).

Wendy Davis, Executive Director of Postpartum Support International comments: "Whether she's a new mom, a soon-to-be mom or an established parent, the importance of asking her how she is doing doesn't change. In fact, we find it's often not a formal diagnosis that leads to women getting the help they need, but simply the action of honestly sharing how they are feeling with friends and family." She continues: "Alongside FitTrack, we hope people across the country take this pledge to check in with pregnant and postpartum people in their life, because this one simple question could truly result in them getting the support they need."

FitTrack invites you to join our mission to support moms' wellbeing by going to https://getfittrack.com/pages/ask-her now and signing our pledge to #AskHerHowSheIs

*In April 2021, FitTrack partnered with OnePoll to survey 1,000 mothers and pregnant women in the US. FitTrack developed the #AskHerHowSheIs Pledge as a result of these findings.

