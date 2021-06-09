FitTrack Partners with Advanced Human Imaging (AHI) to Integrate New State-of-the-Art Body Scanning

TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FitTrack - the modern health management ecosystem - today partners with human imaging company Advanced Human Imaging (AHI) to announce FitScan.

Available early next year across iOS and Android platforms, FitScan will enable its users to privately check, track, accurately assess overall wellness and predict potential health risks -- all from their smartphone. FitTrack users will be able to combine their FitScan results with FitTrack's easy to use Health Scores, marking FitTrack's continued evolution to a complete holistic health solution for consumers across both software and hardware.

"It has always been my vision to ensure better health outcomes for our customers by making health management simple and sustainable. We want to give our users the tools to take control of their personal health journeys," says Jeffrey Lee, CEO and Founder of FitTrack. "With AHI as our software partner, we are enabling FitTrack users to use their personal devices to perform simple but cutting-edge health assessments in the safety and comfort of their home. FitScans are self-reported with instant results, at a fraction of the cost of a doctor visit or dexa scan."

FitScan's technology will encompass two core elements integral to understanding their health. The Face Assessment is a non-intrusive and easy-to-use scan for measuring key health metrics, including heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory rate, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attacks and strokes. FitScan's Body Assessment scan will combine innovative technology and state of the art image processing techniques that returns over ten unique insights such as body circumference, body composition, and risk indicators for obesity and type-2 diabetes.

By delivering a comprehensive and complete overview of personal health and wellbeing, FitScan provides an innovative approach to remote health monitoring and preventative care. Results from scans can be securely exported to a physician or doctor instantly through a personal device, empowering FitTrack's customers to take control of their personal health journey starting at home.

Vlado Bosanac CEO and Co Founder of Advanced Human Imaging comments: "I am looking forward to working with Jeff and the team at FitTrack, as we believe the FitScan will be a valuable addition to FitTrack's existing product suite. Adding physical dimensions along with body composition to the FitTrack application will drive deeper engagement with existing users, whilst opening up the use case to a broader audience that have not yet purchased a FitTrack device."

He continues: "FitTrack has a genuine interest in helping people live healthier, longer lives and self awareness is the first, most critical step in this journey. Using FitScan in conjunction with the FitTrack training and wellness plans will help deliver this outcome for users. At the same time it is providing real-time actionable data for the FitTrack team to engage, monitor, and assist their users in reaching their health goals".

The new software will seamlessly integrate into FitTrack's existing ecosystem, which includes an app and multiple hardware devices, to deliver a complete and holistic perspective of health, wellness and progress.

The FitTrack suite of products include the Dara Scale, Atria 2.0 Watch, and Beebo Family Scale. Their smartscale products track seventeen unique metrics, deliver personalized and accurate health data, and support goal setting in order to supplement and tailor existing fitness and nutrition programs.

Since the debut of its signature product, the Dara scale in 2018, FitTrack has cultivated a global audience of more than 1 million, and collaborates with ambassadors such as Khloe Kardashian, Catherine McBroom, Catherine Giudici (Lowe). FitScan will launch in late 2021/early 2022, making FitTrack the most robust personal health management system on the market.

About FitTrack

Our mission is to ensure better health outcomes, improving the lives of everyone by making health management simple and sustainable. We believe in giving FitTrack users the resources to make the connections between their daily choices and have an overall picture of their health. For the first time, anyone can gain meaningful insight to their bodies in seconds using our tools and solutions. Within our modern health management ecosystem, we support over 1 million FitTrackers globally, and we're committed to constantly evolving and innovating our products based on creating the best customer experience possible. FitTrack is dedicated to improving each health and wellness journey globally.

For more information on FitTrack, visit www.getfittrack.com

About Advanced Human Imaging:

The Company has developed and patented a proprietary technology that enables its users to privately check, track, and accurately assess over 700 health markers via a mobile phone.

Advanced Human Imaging's MultiScan platform simplifies the collection of biometric measurements through the extraction of known markers of chronic diseases and health-related conditions. Through the accurate capture of dimension, body composition, and vital signs, Advanced Human Imaging empowers its global partners to deliver a seamless, private, and accurate monitoring method that leads to better health outcomes through actionable data.

For more information on AHI, visit www.advancedhumanimaging.com

SOURCE FitTrack