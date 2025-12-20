FITUR 2026 to boost business opportunities between the tourism sectors of the United States and Spain

The United States is attending FITUR 2026 with one of its strongest representations to date.

MADRID, Dec. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FITUR 2026 , to be held from 21 to 25 January at IFEMA MADRID , will demonstrate the growing importance of the US market for Spain and will boost business opportunities between the two countries. The United States is once again gaining weight at the International Tourism Trade Fair, reflecting the dynamism of bilateral tourism flows and the growing interest of its companies in consolidating alliances in the international sphere.

MADRID, España, Dec. 19, 2025, /PRNewswire/ -- The United States is to have one of its most prominent presences to date at FITUR 2026 . It will include major official representations such as Visit USA Spain , Visit Florida , Visit Lauderdale , Explore Louisiana and Visit Orlando , as well as the attendance of more than 40 companies, including major hotel groups like Hilton , Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy . It will also be bringing together travel technology leaders, including Cloudbeds, ESCALABEDS and RateHawk, showcasing the advanced digitalisation of the industry.

According to Turespaña 4.3 million tourists from the United States visited Spain in 2024, an increase of 11.2%. The figure represented 4.6% of the total number of international visitors and a recorded expenditure of 9,014 million, 7.1% of the total. In the first nine months of 2025, the US market maintained its momentum, with more than 3.4 million, up 3.1% year-on-year according to the Office for National Statistics (INE) . On the other hand, around 900,000 Spaniards visited the United States in 2024 and, between January and August 2025, the number has already exceeded 611,000, an increase of 2.4%, according to the Spanish Confederation of Travel Agencies and the United States National Travel and Tourism Office .

Air connectivity contributes to strengthening this link: between October 2025 and March 2026, almost 1.3 million seats are scheduled for direct flights between the two countries (+8.6%) and more than 5,000 operations, with a 13% increase in frequencies (OAG).

FITUR will also have a strong presence of companies from Mexico , the 2026 Partner Country and the second most important market for the United States, reinforcing the Trade Fair as a strategic platform for connection between both countries and the international market. In this context, US tourists represent a key opportunity for Spain due to their high average expenditure and their positive impact on the destination.

A new edition of FITUR, the International Tourism Fair held at the IFEMA Madrid exhibition centre, which has established itself as one of the benchmarks for the tourism sector with the presence of 156 countries and an attendance of more than 250,000 people, including professionals and visitors.

