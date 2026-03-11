Fitura Brands Launches $20M Franchise Platform Across Padel, Pilates, and Recovery

The U.S. wellness economy now exceeds $1 trillion, with racquet sports, Pilates, and recovery among the fastest-growing segments. Fitura Brands was designed as a multi-concept franchise platform combining premium consumer experiences with scalable operating systems, centralized infrastructure, and franchise-ready development frameworks.

Padel//SWT

Padel//SWT is a next-generation indoor padel club built for competition, community, and modern racquet sport culture. The concept combines premium indoor courts, structured leagues, hospitality-driven environments, and integrated performance training to create a modern sport and social destination.

Padel is widely recognized as one of the fastest-growing racquet sports globally, with infrastructure expansion accelerating across the United States.

Core Precinct

Core Precinct blends classical reformer precision with athletic strength programming designed for today's performance-focused consumer. The concept combines structured programming, premium studio environments, and high-intensity reformer-based training to position the reformer as a platform for modern strength and performance.

ContrasTheory

ContrasTheory is a performance recovery studio built around hot and cold immersion, breathwork, and structured contrast therapy protocols designed to accelerate recovery and resilience. The concept operates as both a standalone franchise model and a complementary co-location format supported by recurring membership structures.

A Franchise-First Platform

Unlike many single-brand fitness startups, Fitura Brands was structured as a multi-concept holding company. The platform centralizes franchise development, vendor partnerships, marketing infrastructure, site selection, architectural standards, and operational training systems. This structure allows each concept to maintain its own identity while benefiting from shared operational support and franchisee resources.

Fitura is led by Founder & CEO James Hurlock, a former professional athlete and senior fitness executive with experience scaling multi-unit franchise systems across North America and internationally with brands including F45 Training, FS8, and The Picklr.

"Fitness consumers increasingly view training, competition, and recovery as part of the same performance journey," said Hurlock. "Fitura was built to support that shift by creating specialized concepts that operate independently while forming a broader ecosystem."

