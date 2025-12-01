FitVille Launches the Exova Collection: Footwear Built for Adventure

Why the Exova Hiking Collection Is Built to Conquer Every Terrain

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FitVille is excited to introduce its Exova Collection, featuring the Exova Low Cut Hiking Shoes V1 and Exova Hiking Boots V1. Designed for adventurers who demand comfort, durability, and support, these models are built to tackle tough trails while keeping your feet comfortable and protected.

Exova combines "Evo" (from evolution, symbolizing progress and innovation) and "Nova" (meaning new or star, representing brilliance and discovery), embodying footwear made for those who embrace the outdoors and live life to the fullest.

FitVille

The Exova Low Cut Hiking Shoes V1 and Exova Hiking Boots V1 both offer ArchCore™ support, wide-fit designs, and water-resistant technology to keep feet dry and comfortable in any condition. Featuring high rebound soles and 5mm deep lugs, both models provide superior traction and stability across rocky, muddy, or uneven terrain. The ArchCore™ support system reduces fatigue and enhances comfort on long hikes.

Both models share advanced features, but they cater to different needs: the Low Cut Hiking Shoes V1 provide lightweight flexibility, while the Hiking Boots V1 offer extra ankle support for rugged terrain.

"The Exova collection is built to help adventurers step outside with confidence," said James D. Kuai, CEO of FitVille. "We believe every foot deserves a shoe that fits and supports its unique shape."

The Exova collection is now available on the FitVille website and at select retailers. For more information, visit Exova Hiking Shoes Collection.

Founded in 2018, FitVille specializes in wide and therapeutic footwear for conditions such as diabetes, bunions, arthritis, and plantar fasciitis. Leveraging technologies like Comfort+™, PropelCore™, and ErgoFit™, FitVille blends American design excellence with expert Asian manufacturing to deliver shoes that are durable, supportive, and comfortable. Its slogan, "Liberate Your Toes with Comfortable Shoes", reflects the brand's mission to advance foot health and redefine therapeutic footwear globally.

Press Release Service provided by 24-7PressRelease.com.

SOURCE FitVille