FitVine Wine Announces Unique Promotion In Support Of The Navy SEAL Foundation

FitVine Wine is known as a pioneer in the wine industry for its ability to create crisp, clean-tasting, lower sugar wines. The brand has become a top choice for those who live active lifestyles and want the luxury of enjoying a good glass of wine without impeding their fitness goals. Each 5 oz. glass of the new barrel-aged fruit-forward Red Zinfandel will contain 14.9% alcohol and a mere 0.09g of Sugar, 128 Calories, and 4.4g of Carbohydrates. The new wine retails for $19.99 and will be available for purchase at www.FitVineWine.com .

"We have always had a tremendous amount of respect for the extraordinary commitment and sacrifice that both the Navy SEALs and their families make each and every day," said Mark R. Warren, Co-Founder of FitVine Wine. "We feel that it is our responsibility to give back to the warriors that have dedicated their lives to protecting our country and are honored to make this special bottle, in support of the NSF. We hope this promotion will further the Foundation's mission of providing programs that positively impact the lives of those who give so much and ask for so little in return."

"Something like this has never been done before. We are honored that FitVine Wine has chosen the NSF to the be the beneficiary of this promotion," said Chris Irwin, Navy SEAL Foundation Director of Partnerships. "We hope this promotion will help generate more awareness for the need to support the NSW community and aid in funding critical programs that support active duty members, veterans, and their families."

For more information on the NSF, please visit www.navysealfoundation.org.

About FitVine Wine

FitVine Wine was born when friends made a pact to craft amazing wines that also fit their active lifestyles. FitVine Wines contain less sugar, fewer sulfites, and no flavor additives without compromising taste or sacrificing alcohol content. To create clean and rich tasting wines with the flavor, mouthfeel, and alcohol content you'd expect from a fine wine.

About the Navy SEAL Foundation

The Navy SEAL Foundation's mission is to provide immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) community and its families. The Foundation stands behind these warriors and their families by providing a comprehensive set of programs specifically designed to improve health and welfare, build and enhance resiliency, empower and educate families, and provide critical support during times of illness, injury, or loss.

Like the community it serves, the Navy SEAL Foundation is a high-performing organization committed to excellence. It has received nine consecutive 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator and it is one of less than 70 charities, from among more than 9,000, to have earned a perfect score of 100 for financial health, accountability, and transparency, placing it in the top 1% of all rated charities. Ninety-five cents of every dollar donated goes directly to programs or is retained for future mission use.

The Navy SEAL Foundation is a 501(c)3 national non-profit charitable organization with TAX-ID 31-1728910. The Navy SEAL Foundation is a non-federal entity. It is not a part of the Department of Defense or any of its components, and it has no governmental status. For more information, please visit: www.navySEALfoundation.org

