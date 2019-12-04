FitVine Wine Uncorks A New Bright And Bold Look

LODI, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FitVine Wine, creator of crisp, clean-tasting, lower sugar wines to help you "Live Your Fit", unveiled a new label design. The new vibrant layout, including a new label shape expressing the movement of the brand's signature running man logo, offers the brand further opportunity and access to enthusiastic, health-conscious consumers by visually guiding them to FitVine Wine.

FitVine Wine

"Navigating the wine aisle can often be intimidating and overwhelming, so we wanted to create a new look and feel that is colorful, fun and approachable," said Tom Beaton, co-founder of FitVine Wine along with Mark Warren. "As we continue to grow our distribution in new retailers nationwide and offer more varietals, this new brand architecture supports our evolution, while still offering the same low sugar, fewer sulfites and no flavor additives wine."

With the rebrand rolling onto shelves nationwide, FitVine Wine continues to maintain a 'grape to bottle' philosophy, sourcing only the highest quality, pesticide-free grapes from small farmers in California. With a rich variety of red and white wines, the brand's crisp, clean-tasting and full-alcohol wines contain less than 1g of sugar per liter and low sulfites, for easy integration into many diets, including keto, paleo and celiac.

FitVine Wines portfolio includes a broad variety of white and red wines, ranging from the bubbly Prosecco to the limited-edition Holiday Red alongside classic varietals equally perfect for pairing with weekday meals or a 5k road race. FitVine Wine is available at major retailers nationwide, such as Whole Foods, Sprouts, Earth Fare, Fresh Thyme, Binny's and more, with recent distribution in Meijer.

FitVine Winery is located at 5573 W. Woodbridge Rd, Lodi, CA 95242. To learn more about FitVine Wine please visit www.fitvinewine.com.

About FitVine Wine

FitVine Wine was born when friends made a pact to craft amazing wines that also fit their active lifestyles. FitVine Wines contain less sugar, fewer sulfites, and no flavor additives without compromising taste or sacrificing alcohol content. To create clean and rich tasting wines with the flavor, mouthfeel and alcohol content you'd expect from a fine wine.

