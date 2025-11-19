Fitwel & Awair Announce Partnership to Improve Indoor Air Quality Verification in Buildings

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitwel, a leading healthy building certification system, today announced a new partnership with Awair, an industry leader in indoor air quality (IAQ) sensing and monitoring, that will directly integrate Awair Omni's commercial-grade indoor air quality sensor data with Fitwel's certification platform, enabling verification of indoor environmental quality while significantly reducing the documentation burden on building owners and operators.

The collaboration will streamline the certification process for building owners and operators by reducing documentation requirements and enabling performance-based verification of indoor environmental quality (IEQ) strategies.

The partnership delivers a comprehensive indoor air quality solution, combining Awair's proven sensor technology with Fitwel's rigorous, research-backed certification framework. It responds to rising consumer and tenant demand for healthier indoor spaces.

"Fitwel's continued commitment is to reduce the paperwork needed to certify a property and support the real estate industry's response to tenant and resident demand for healthy indoor environments," said Joanna Frank, CEO of Fitwel. "This partnership with Awair represents a major leap forward and will enable building owners to verify critical health strategies through seamless data integration rather than manual documentation."

"As the demand for indoor environmental monitoring and analytics continues to be a top priority within the built environment," said Steve Levine, CEO of Awair and AtmosAir Solutions, "our goal is to provide cleaner, healthier, and the most sustainable solutions for building environments worldwide keeping health and wellness of occupants at the forefront."

This partnership represents the future of healthy building certification—moving the industry from static documentation to dynamic, data-driven verification. As the real estate industry responds to growing tenant demand for healthier spaces, integrated technology solutions become essential for efficiently delivering and providing indoor environmental quality.

Awair's strategic alliance with AtmosAir Solutions continues to enhance the indoor air quality solutions offering within the market pairing indoor air purification with next level sensing and monitoring.

About Fitwel

Fitwel is the world's leading certification scheme committed to building health for all®. Generated by expert analysis of 7,000+ academic research studies. Our global evidence-based standard provides businesses with a competitive edge by responding to market demand for enhanced quality of life through design and operational strategies - leading to improved tenant retention, higher employee satisfaction and proven ROI. Backed by 100+ years of public health research. Fitwel provides a science-driven, cost-effective framework for integrating health into real estate investment strategies and asset performance. Unlike traditional certifications, Fitwel is optimized for both existing properties and those in design. With no prerequisites and a streamlined digital platform, Fitwel certification offers an efficient and scalable solution for all asset types. Learn more at www.fitwel.org

About Awair

Awair is the industry leader in indoor air quality sensing and monitoring, helping organizations measure, understand, and improve the environments where people live and work. With more than 250,000 monitors deployed across 80 countries, Awair's platform delivers real-time data on PM₂.₅, TVOCs, CO₂, temperature, and humidity. Awair is a trusted technology partner of leading organizations including JPMorgan Chase, Empire State Realty Trust, and Tishman Speyer to power healthy-building initiatives and ESG reporting across global real estate portfolios. Become more Awair by visiting https://www.getawair.com

About AtmosAir Solutions

AtmosAir Solutions, headquartered in Fairfield, CT, is a global leader of indoor air purification and monitoring solutions that create healthier indoor environments. AtmosAir Solution's technology is installed in more than 1.1 billion square feet of real estate worldwide, including commercial offices, healthcare settings, hotels, cruise ships, universities, and sports facilities. Over the past two decades, AtmosAir Solutions' technology has been tested by independent labs, engineering consultants, and industry associations, such as ASHRAE, The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, showing measurable improvements to indoor air quality and in return providing confidence to all stakeholders and tenants throughout all indoor environments. More information can be found at www.atmosair.com

Awair and AtmosAir Solutions Media Contact:

John Goodman

[email protected]

914.841.6214

Fitwel Media Contact:

Janelle Decarreau

[email protected]

SOURCE Awair