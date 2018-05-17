FitWell Expo 2018: Northern Virginia's FREE Fitness and Wellness Festival Returns June 2

TYSONS CORNER, Va., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of fitness and wellness enthusiasts are again expected to flock to this popular, fun and free event that will have local vendors from the fitness, wellness, health and beauty industry showcase their best and most innovative products and services. Vendors and industry experts will be available in person to share advice and answer questions, offer a hands-on experience or interactive station, sell their products, offer great deals and hand out freebies!
FitWell Expo will be conveniently located at the very popular Tysons Corner Center Shopping Center's outdoor Plaza. "What better way and place to kick off the summer then with our free, educational, fun and interactive outdoor fitness and wellness expo!" says Elle Yeager the event manager. "We will be offering great entertainment with live demo classes and performances like Zumba, Line Dance, Power Bang Dance, Glute Camp, Mat Pilates, Cycle, R.Y.P.T and SmashUp all led by some of the area's most popular fitness instructors! DJ Freedom Ortiz will be on deck to spin some great tunes to keep the crowd energized and moving and for our little visitors, we will have free face painting and balloon artists to keep them excited and entertained!"
About FitWell Expo
At FitWell Expo you will be able to compare local businesses and their latest trends, services and products from the Fitness, Health, Wellness and Beauty Industry as they will be conveniently located in one place during one day. Network with the finest and most influential consumers, trainers, instructors, gyms, studios, distributors and store owners. For more information, visit www.fitwellexpo.com.
