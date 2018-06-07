Fitz and the Tantrums to Headline Jeep® on the Rocks Presented by iHeartRadio, Part of the Jeep Summer Concert Series at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The Jeep ® brand is excited to once again host Jeep on the Rocks as part of the Jeep Summer Concert Series at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. The 2018 show will feature co-headliners Fitz and the Tantrums and a very special guest to be announced on a future date. Jeep on the Rocks has become a signature show for the Jeep Summer Concert Series with 2018 being the sixth year for the annual event. Moon Taxi will be opening the show, taking the stage at 7 p.m.



"Each year, we look for opportunities to improve the Jeep on the Rocks concert and everyone at the Jeep brand is excited to feature two headlining acts for the very first time," said Steven Yandura, Director of the Denver Business Center, FCA US LLC. "We're looking forward to the energy we know Fitz and the Tantrums will bring to the stage and we know concert goers will not be disappointed when we announce the very special guest."



Tickets for Jeep on the Rocks go on sale Friday, June 8, and range in price from $79.50 for reserved seating to $54.50 for general admission with applicable service fees. Jeep and music fans of all ages are welcome. To reserve seats visit www.AXS.com or call (888) 929-7849.



Jeep owners will have the privilege of parking in designated VIP parking areas. Main doors to Red Rocks Amphitheatre will open at 5:30 p.m.; the show begins at 7 p.m.



About Fitz and the Tantrums

Los Angeles-based Fitz and the Tantrums have quickly grown from independent upstarts to bonafide hitmakers. Their current album – titled "Fitz and the Tantrums" (Elektra) – features their biggest hit to date, "HandClap." The RIAA-certified Double Platinum single went top 5 on both the Hot AC and Alternative Radio charts. The band has brought the infectious energy of their live shows to the small screen, with nationally televised performances on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars," "Good Morning America," and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," NBC's "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "America's Got Talent," and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the syndicated "Ellen DeGeneres Show" among others.



Fitz and the Tantrums' eponymous album follows their breakout major label debut, 2013's "More Than Just A Dream," which featured back-to-back #1 Alternative Radio singles of the RIAA-certified Platinum "The Walker" and the RIAA-certified Platinum "Out Of My League." The band has performed countless, sold out headlining shows and is always a standout at music festivals around the world, including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza N and S America and more.



About Moon Taxi

"We can come together, we won't give up on the fight," sings Nashville's Moon Taxi on their smash single "Two High," a song that catapulted them to the top of the streaming charts and the forefront of the national stage. Filled with emotive vocals, a percussive beat and some unexpected, infectious horns, it's a track that shows the band – which has been together for over a decade – venturing into more adventuresome territory than ever. Fearlessly melding rock with pop hooks, clever synths and roots touchstones gleaned from their home in Music City, Moon Taxi's forthcoming fifth record and first for RCA will find the five-piece doing what they do best: coming together and fighting for music that triumphs above all.

"Two High," the band's newest single, has been taking Moon Taxi – Trevor Terndrup (vocals, guitarist), Spencer Thomson (lead guitarist and producer), Wes Bailey (keyboardist), Tommy Putnam (bassist) and Tyler Ritter (drummer) – to new heights, topping over 60 million streams on Spotify and making heavy rotation on SiriusXM. Written in response to the push for peace, but not reacting to the politics, of the Women's March this past January, it's a song that encourages listeners to keep looking for a positive way forward – from their own internal battles, to the ones suffered by the world at large.

It's perhaps due to Moon Taxi's inspired, inclusive worldview when it comes to their music that they've been able to have songs featured as the soundtrack to multiple commercial and TV placements - from "Nashville," MLB, NFL to HBO Sports – but it's their infectious live performances that keep fans coming back night after night. Touring for the better part of the decade, they're the kind of band that inspires a loyal following willing to drive miles and miles (or fly many more) to catch them again and again.



"If there's one thing we want when people hear this record or see our shows," says Terndrup, "it's to leave elated."

About iHeartMedia Denver

iHeartMedia Denver owns and operates KOA, KHOW, KDBL, KDSP, KTCL, KPTT, KBCO, KRFX, KBPI, Denver Broncos Radio Network and Colorado Rockies Radio Network and is part of iHeartMedia. With over a quarter of a billion monthly listeners in the U.S. and over 129 million social followers, iHeartMedia has the largest national reach of any radio or television outlet in America. As the leading media company in the U.S., iHeartMedia serves over 150 local markets through 849 owned radio stations, and the company's radio stations and content can be heard on AM/FM, on satellite, at iHeartRadio.com, on the company's station websites and on iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia's digital music, podcast, on demand and live streaming radio service, available on over 250 platforms and 2,000 devices, including on digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables and smartphones, on virtual assistants, smart speakers, TVs and gaming consoles.



iHeartRadio offers users thousands of live radio stations, personalized custom artist stations created by just one song or seed artist, on demand features and the top podcasts and personalities. The all-in-one digital service has more than 1.7 billion downloads, 110 million registered users and is the No. 1 commercial radio podcaster in the U.S.



iHeartMedia's platforms include radio broadcasting, online, mobile, digital, social, podcasts, personalities and influencers, live concerts and events, syndication, music research services and independent media representation. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (PINK: IHRTQ). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.



About Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.



The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options.



