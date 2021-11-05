Fitzemeyer & Tocci Associates' Board of Directors Appoints Terence Boland, PE, LEED AP as Shareholder

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitzemeyer & Tocci Associates, Inc. (F&T – https://www.f-t.com/) recently announced the Board of Directors has named engineer Terence Boland, PE, LEED AP as shareholder. Boland serves as Principal and Director of Mechanical Engineering, overseeing the HVAC, Plumbing, and Fire Protection technical services departments. He joins Ted Fitzemeyer, Scott LeClair, Jason Butler, Matthew Merli, and Cathleen Jamieson as shareholders of F&T.

Terence Boland, PE, LEED AP - Shareholder & Director of Mechanical Engineering

"I am happy to congratulate Terry Boland on becoming a Shareholder of F&T," said Ted Fitzemeyer, CEO. "He has been with the company since 2009 and has been an integral part of our growth. Terry's dedication and expertise has led him to rise through the ranks to his current role as Director of Mechanical Engineering / Shareholder. I am pleased to see him take an increased leadership role in the future of F&T, and I know he will continue to be a leader in the engineering community, healthcare and life sciences industry, and for our clients."

A graduate of Syracuse University, Terence is a registered engineer in multiple states with over 18 years of experience in the management and design of mechanical systems. He originally started as project engineer at F&T and quickly rose through several engineering positions to Director of Mechanical Engineering. Over the years he has mentored staff of all levels and developed valuable personnel management skills. During his tenure at F&T, the mechanical group has increased more than three-fold.

Terence has worked for distinguished clients including Brigham & Women's Faulkner Hospital, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Boston University, and the Department of Veteran's Affairs.

About Fitzemeyer & Tocci: Providing Thoughtful Practical Engineering Leadership

Fitzemeyer & Tocci (F&T), founded in 1961, is a full-service MEP/FP engineering firm with specialized expertise in a range of institution and facility types, including academic, healthcare, and science & technology. From concept to construction, F&T forms lasting partnerships with architects, owners, and construction managers, providing logical, clear, and concise intelligence in a rapidly changing building environment. With a collaborative approach and multi-discipline engineering teams, F&T implements strategies that improve coordination and quality to make each clients' project a success. Learn more at: www.f-t.com.

Media Contact:

Ariana Surabian, Marketing Manager

781-285-2296

[email protected]

SOURCE Fitzemeyer & Tocci Associates, Inc.